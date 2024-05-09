IPL 2024: GT vs CSK head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather forecast, pitch report

In Match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 10 (Friday).

GT vs CSK Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, nothing seperates the two teams as Gujarat and Chennai have won three matches each.

Total matches played: 3

Gujarat Titans won: 3

Chennai Super Kings won: 3

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

GT vs CSK head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Total matches played: 2

Gujarat Titans won: 1

Chennai Super Kings won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

GT vs CSK head-to-head in Chennai

Matches played: 2

Gujarat Titans won: 0

Chennai Super Kings won: 2

Abandoned: 0

Gujarat vs Chennai head-to-head stats venue-wise

At Venues Total matches played CSK won GT won MA Chidambaram Stadium 2 2 - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 1 1 Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1

Narendra Modi Stadium key stats

Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 32 Matches won batting first 14 Matches won batting second 18 Average first innings total 171.03 Runs per over 8.55 Runs per wicket 27.9 Highest total recorded 233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023 Lowest total recorded 89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024

IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 3 Matches won batting second 7 Average first innings score 184 Average first innings winning score 192 Average powerplay score 55 Average death-over score 51.3

IPL 2024 ket toss stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

Matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 4

Average first innings total: 164

Average second innings total: 166

Ahmedabad pitch report for GT vs CSK match

The Ahmedabad wicket is expected to play a dual paced with spinner finding their mojo.

Ahmedabad weather forecast during GT vs CSK IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there no chance of rainfall on April 10 in Ahmedabad. The humidity will be around 45 per cent.