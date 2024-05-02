Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today
SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, SRH vs RR Playing 11: Mayank Markande might return to Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

Anish Kumar
SRH vs RR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 6:40 PM IST
In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (LSG) will host Rajasthan Royals (MI) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Rajasthan Royals are all but have made it to the playoffs with 8 wins. An erratic Hyderabad would look to fix their chasing troubles and get their campaign back on track against high-flying Rajasthan Royals today. A lot more is at stake for the Sunrisers than the Royals, who have virtually qualified for the playoffs.
In ominous form till few days back, SRH dropped out of the top four on the points table after suffering back-to-back losses against wooden spooners Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings where they failed to chase down totals.
IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Playing 11 prediction
SRH Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.
[Impact sub: Anmolpreet Singh/Mayank Markande]
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
[Impact sub: Rovman Powell]
SRH vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sunrisers skipper Pat Cummins and Royals captain Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of SRH vs RR match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. SRH vs RR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Live streaming
6:40 PM

Sanju Samson - Hitting another level in IPL 2024

6:29 PM

Will Jos Buttler rule against Hyderabad today?

6:05 PM

Player's battle: Jos Buttler vs SRH bowlers

5:49 PM

Pat Cummins' key stats

5:45 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Hyderabad vs Rajasthan

Pat Cummins - Over Deployment IPL 2024
  Opponent 1st Over 2nd Over 3rd Over 4th Over
1 KKR 5 9 13 15
2 MI 5 9 15 19
3 GT 11 13 17 19
4 CSK 5 10 14 18
5 PBKS 2 4 13 18
6 RCB 6 10 15 17
7 DC 5 10 14 18
8 RCB 3 12 16 19
9 CSK 9 13 16 18

First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

