IPL 2024 points table: SRH, RR, MI, KKR rankings; orange-purple cap holders

Rajasthan Royals (RR) would look to consolidate their place at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad today. If Rajasthan win today's match, they will qualify for the playoffs with 18 points in 10 points. However, if Hyderabad win today's match, they will replace Lucknow Super Giants at the third position with 12 points and net runrate superior of LSG.
Kolkata Knight Riders, who are at the second spot, could consolidate their position as top two teams in the IPL 2024 leaderboard if manage to win the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 3. Mumbai, meanwhile, will be knocked out of the IPL 2024 if they lose their matcha against Kolkata tomorrow.
Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with six points in 10 games.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|0.694
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|1.096
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.094
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|0.627
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|0.075
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|-0.442
|7
|Punjab Kings
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|-0.062
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|-1.113
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.272
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.415
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the orange cap from Virat Kohli.
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
|Top five run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|10
|10
|2
|509
|108*
|63.63
|347
|146.68
|1
|4
|53
|15
|2
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|10
|10
|3
|500
|113*
|71.43
|339
|147.49
|1
|4
|46
|20
|3
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|10
|10
|1
|418
|84*
|46.44
|308
|135.71
|0
|2
|43
|9
|4
|
K L Rahul
LSG
|10
|10
|0
|406
|82
|40.6
|284
|142.95
|0
|3
|37
|15
|5
|
Rishabh Pant
DC
|11
|11
|2
|398
|88*
|44.22
|251
|158.56
|0
|3
|31
|24
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
|Top five highest wicket-takers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|10
|10
|40
|256
|14
|21/05/24
|18.28
|6.4
|17.14
|0
|1
|2
|
Mustafizur Rahman
CSK
|9
|9
|34.2
|318
|14
|29/04/24
|22.71
|9.26
|14.71
|1
|0
|3
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|10
|10
|33
|338
|14
|15/03/24
|24.14
|10.24
|14.14
|0
|0
|4
|
Matheesha Pathirana
CSK
|6
|6
|22
|169
|13
|28/04/24
|13
|7.68
|10.15
|1
|0
|5
|
T Natarajan
SRH
|7
|7
|28
|252
|13
|19/04/24
|19.38
|9
|12.92
|1
|
0