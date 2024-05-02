Business Standard
IPL 2024 points table: SRH, RR, MI, KKR rankings; orange-purple cap holders

If Hyderabad win today's match, they will replace Lucknow Super Giants at the third position with 12 points and a net runrate superior of LSG. Orange cap - Gaikwad; Purple cap - Bumrah

IPL 2024 points table

Rajasthan will have 18 points on IPL 2024 points table if they win today's match.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 6:12 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) would look to consolidate their place at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad today. If Rajasthan win today's match, they will qualify for the playoffs with 18 points in 10 points. However, if Hyderabad win today's match, they will replace Lucknow Super Giants at the third position with 12 points and net runrate superior of LSG. 

Check SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are at the second spot, could consolidate their position as top two teams in the IPL 2024 leaderboard if manage to win the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 3. Mumbai, meanwhile, will be knocked out of the IPL 2024 if they lose their matcha against Kolkata tomorrow.
Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with six points in 10 games. 


IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 0 16 0.694
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 0 12 1.096
3 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 12 0.094
4 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 0.627
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 10 0.075
6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442
7 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 8 -0.062
8 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 8 -1.113
9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 6 -0.272
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 6 -0.415


 
Check IPL 2024 points table here


IPL 2024 orange cap holder

Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the orange cap from Virat Kohli.

Top five run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 10 10 2 509 108* 63.63 347 146.68 1 4 53 15
2 Virat Kohli
RCB		 10 10 3 500 113* 71.43 339 147.49 1 4 46 20
3 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0 2 43 9
4 K L Rahul
LSG		 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 284 142.95 0 3 37 15
5 Rishabh Pant
DC		 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0 3 31 24


IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Top five highest wicket-takers in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 10 10 40 256 14 21/05/24 18.28 6.4 17.14 0 1
2 Mustafizur Rahman
CSK		 9 9 34.2 318 14 29/04/24 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0
3 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 10 10 33 338 14 15/03/24 24.14 10.24 14.14 0 0
4 Matheesha Pathirana
CSK		 6 6 22 169 13 28/04/24 13 7.68 10.15 1 0
5 T Natarajan
SRH		 7 7 28 252 13 19/04/24 19.38 9 12.92 1 0
 

First Published: May 02 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

