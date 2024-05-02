IPL 2024 points table: SRH, RR, MI, KKR rankings; orange-purple cap holders





Check SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE Rajasthan Royals (RR) would look to consolidate their place at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad today. If Rajasthan win today's match, they will qualify for the playoffs with 18 points in 10 points. However, if Hyderabad win today's match, they will replace Lucknow Super Giants at the third position with 12 points and net runrate superior of LSG.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are at the second spot, could consolidate their position as top two teams in the IPL 2024 leaderboard if manage to win the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 3. Mumbai, meanwhile, will be knocked out of the IPL 2024 if they lose their matcha against Kolkata tomorrow.





ALSO READ: RCB's IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios: Chances for last four Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with six points in 10 games.

IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 0 16 0.694 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 0 12 1.096 3 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 12 0.094 4 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 0.627 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 10 0.075 6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442 7 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 8 -0.062 8 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 8 -1.113 9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 6 -0.272 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 6 -0.415



