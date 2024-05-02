IPL 2024: MI vs KKR head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 51 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 3 (Friday). It will be clash between two teams with opposite fortunes in IPL 2024. Mumbai are on a verge of elimination with just three wins in 10 games while Kolkata are at the top-half of the points table, hoping to have a top-two finish.
However, Mumbai's head-to-head record against Kolkata has been exceptional, with a win percentage of 71.8% win rate against Knight Riders.
When travelling to the Wankhede, things become worse for the Kolkata. KKR won just one of their ten matches at the Wankhede Stadium The last time, Knight Riders registered a win at Wankhede was way back in 2012 when Gautam Gambhir was leading the side. Since then, they’ve lost seven on the bounce.
It’ll be interesting to see if history repeats itself or whether the in-form KKR take advantage of a MI side falling away from the playoff spots.
Check IPL 2024 points table here
MI vs KKR Head to head in IPL history
In the head-to-head battle, Mumbai are in advantegous position with 23 wins against Kolkata's 9 in the 32 matches played between the two sides.
- Total matches played: 32
- Mumbai Indians won: 23
- Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
MI vs KKR head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
- Total matches played: 10
- Mumbai Indians won: 9
- Kolkata Knight Riders won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
MI vs KKR head-to-head in Kolkata
- Matches played: 10
- Mumbai Indians won: 7
- Kolkata Knight Riders won: 3
- Abandoned: 0
MI vs KKR head-to-head venue-wise
|At Venues
|Matches Played
|KKR win
|MI won
|Barabati Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Buffalo Park
|1
|-
|1
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|1
|-
|Eden Gardens
|10
|3
|7
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|4
|2
|2
|St George's Park
|1
|-
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|10
|1
|9
|In Countries
|Matches Played
|KKR win
|MI won
|India
|26
|7
|19
|South Africa
|2
|-
|2
|United Arab Emirates
|4
|2
|2
Wankhede Stadium key stats
|Wankhede Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|113
|Matches won batting first
|52
|Matches won batting second
|61
|Average first innings total
|169.75
|Runs per over
|8.53
|Runs per wicket
|27.35
|Highest total recorded
|235/1 by RCB vs MI in 2015
|Lowest total recorded
|67/10 by KKR vs MI in 2008
|IPL Record at Wankhede Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|3
|Matches won batting second
|7
|Average first innings score
|198.9
|Average first innings winning score
|218
|Average powerplay score
|53.7
|Average death-over score
|59.4
IPL 2024 Stats
- Matches: 4
- Matches won batting first: 2
- Matches won batting second: 2
- Average first innings total: 190
- Average second innings total: 179
Mumabi pitch report for MI vs KKR match
Mumbai's wicket at Wankhede Stadium is expected to be batting friendly given the pitch offers true bounce. However, some seam movement is expected during the powerplay in the first innings.
Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs KKR IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Mumbai on May 3. The temperature is likely to be around 30 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is likely to be around 70 per cent, which means dew might play a big role in the second innings.