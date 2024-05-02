IPL 2024: MI vs KKR head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 51 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 3 (Friday). It will be clash between two teams with opposite fortunes in IPL 2024. Mumbai are on a verge of elimination with just three wins in 10 games while Kolkata are at the top-half of the points table, hoping to have a top-two finish.

However, Mumbai's head-to-head record against Kolkata has been exceptional, with a win percentage of 71.8% win rate against Knight Riders.

When travelling to the Wankhede, things become worse for the Kolkata. KKR won just one of their ten matches at the Wankhede Stadium The last time, Knight Riders registered a win at Wankhede was way back in 2012 when Gautam Gambhir was leading the side. Since then, they’ve lost seven on the bounce.





Check IPL 2024 points table here It’ll be interesting to see if history repeats itself or whether the in-form KKR take advantage of a MI side falling away from the playoff spots.

MI vs KKR Head to head in IPL history

In the head-to-head battle, Mumbai are in advantegous position with 23 wins against Kolkata's 9 in the 32 matches played between the two sides.

Total matches played: 32

Mumbai Indians won: 23

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

MI vs KKR head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Total matches played: 10

Mumbai Indians won: 9

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

MI vs KKR head-to-head in Kolkata

Matches played: 10

Mumbai Indians won: 7

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 3

Abandoned: 0

MI vs KKR head-to-head venue-wise

At Venues Matches Played KKR win MI won Barabati Stadium 1 1 - Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1 Buffalo Park 1 - 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 - Eden Gardens 10 3 7 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 - 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 - 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 4 2 2 St George's Park 1 - 1 Wankhede Stadium 10 1 9

In Countries Matches Played KKR win MI won India 26 7 19 South Africa 2 - 2 United Arab Emirates 4 2 2

Wankhede Stadium key stats

Wankhede Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 113 Matches won batting first 52 Matches won batting second 61 Average first innings total 169.75 Runs per over 8.53 Runs per wicket 27.35 Highest total recorded 235/1 by RCB vs MI in 2015 Lowest total recorded 67/10 by KKR vs MI in 2008

IPL Record at Wankhede Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 3 Matches won batting second 7 Average first innings score 198.9 Average first innings winning score 218 Average powerplay score 53.7 Average death-over score 59.4

IPL 2024 Stats

Matches: 4

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 2

Average first innings total: 190

Average second innings total: 179

Mumabi pitch report for MI vs KKR match

Mumbai's wicket at Wankhede Stadium is expected to be batting friendly given the pitch offers true bounce. However, some seam movement is expected during the powerplay in the first innings.

Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs KKR IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Mumbai on May 3. The temperature is likely to be around 30 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is likely to be around 70 per cent, which means dew might play a big role in the second innings.