Who scored most hundreds in IPL? How many tons Rohit & Kohli scored in IPL?

ALSO READ: GT vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Eliminator Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma enjoyed a successful outing in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday. Playing in the Eliminator match of the IPL, Rohit had all the luck on his side, earning two lifelines after being dropped by Gerald Coetzee and Kusal Mendis. He made the most of the opportunity but missed out on a well-deserved century, losing his wicket to Prasidh Krishna on 81.

Rohit had the chance to enter the top 10 list of players with the most IPL centuries, but the star Indian batter might have to wait a little longer. Meanwhile, his countryman and RCB stalwart Virat Kohli continues to lead the list with eight centuries to his name.

Jos Buttler, with seven IPL centuries, is second on the overall list of players with the most centuries, while KL Rahul, with five, has the second-highest number of IPL centuries among Indian batters.

Players with most centuries in IPL