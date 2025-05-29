IPL 2025, Eliminator: GT vs MI Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

In Eliminator of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with one-time winner Gujarat Titans (GT) at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Friday.

Gujarat hold a clear psychological edge over Mumbai, leading their head-to-head record 5-2. They have beaten MI twice this season and, notably, eliminated them in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad—reinforcing their dominance in high-pressure clashes against the five-time champions.

GT vs MI Overall: Mat – 7, GT Won – 5, MI Won – 2

GT vs MI in IPL 2025: Mat – 2, GT Won – 2, MI Won – 0

GT vs MI in Playoffs: Mat – 1, GT Won – 1, MI Won – 0

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11 MI Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Charith Asalanka / Bevon Jacobs, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. Impact sub: Ashwani Kumar / Karn Sharma GT Playing 11 (probables): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj. Impact sub: Prasidh Krishna

GT vs MI Again — With a Twist

The two teams last met in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023, where Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans knocked Mumbai Indians out of the tournament. This time, they face off again in the playoffs—but with a dramatic reversal of roles, as Hardik now leads MI against his former side. In that 2023 clash, Shubman Gill's century had powered GT into the final.

Hardik Pandya as a Captain in Playoffs:

Mat – 5

Won – 3

Loss – 2

Win% - 60%

Playoff Hurdle: MI Yet to Beat a Top-Four Side

Mumbai Indians face a daunting psychological barrier, having lost to all three other playoff teams—PBKS, RCB, and GT—during the league stage. To keep their title hopes alive, MI must overcome this trend in the high-stakes Eliminator, particularly against Gujarat Titans, who have already beaten them twice this season. Breaking this jinx against top-tier opposition will be key to their campaign.

MI vs the Teams who qualified along with them this season

Mar 29 vs GT – Lost by 36 runs

Apr 07 vs RCB – Lost by 12 runs

May 06 vs GT – Lost by 3 wickets (DLS)

May 26 vs PBKS – Lost by 7 wickets

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

vs Qualified top 3 teams: Mat – 4, Won – 0, Lost – 4, Win% – 0 vs Bottom 6 Teams: Mat – 10, Won – 8, Lost – 2, Win% – 80%

Key overseas departures test squad depth

Both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans face major challenges due to the absence of key overseas players on international duty. GT will miss Jos Buttler—who scored 538 runs at a strike rate of 163—a significant setback, while the absence of Kagiso Rabada (2 wickets, economy 11.6) is less impactful. MI, meanwhile, are without Ryan Rickelton (388 runs, SR 151) and Will Jacks (233 runs, 6 wickets). These losses will put both teams’ squad depth and adaptability to the test in this high-pressure Eliminator.

Jos Buttler in IPL 2025: Inns – 13, Runs – 538, Avg – 59.8, SR – 163, HS – 97*, 50s – 5

Inns – 13, Runs – 538, Avg – 59.8, SR – 163, HS – 97*, 50s – 5 Ryan Rickelton in IPL 2025: Inns – 14, Runs – 388, Avg – 29.9, SR – 151, HS – 62*, 50s– 3

Inns – 14, Runs – 388, Avg – 29.9, SR – 151, HS – 62*, 50s– 3 Will Jacks in IPL 2025: With Bat: Inns – 11, Runs – 233, Avg – 23.3, SR – 136, HS – 53, 50s– 1| With Ball: Inns – 8, Wkts – 6, Avg – 20, Econ – 8.6, SR – 14.0

With Bat: Inns – 11, Runs – 233, Avg – 23.3, SR – 136, HS – 53, 50s– 1| With Ball: Inns – 8, Wkts – 6, Avg – 20, Econ – 8.6, SR – 14.0 Kagiso Rabada in IPL 2025: Inns – 4, Wkts – 2, Avg – 81, Econ – 11.6, SR – 42.0

Mumbai vs Gujarat Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Overall: Mts – 7, GT Won – 5, MI Won – 2

IPL 2025: Mts – 2, GT Won – 2, MI Won – 0

Squads of Both Teams

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raghu Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Jos Buttler.

IPL 2025 Match on May 30: Mumbai vs Gujarat Live Toss, Telecast, Eliminator live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 30 (Friday) in IPL 2025?

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will face off in Eliminator of the IPL 2025 on May 30 (Friday).

What is the venue of the Mumbai vs GujaratIPL 2025 match?

Chandigarh's new PCA Stadium will host the Eliminator between Mumbai and Gujarat.

When will the live toss for the Mumbai vs Gujarat match take place?

The live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 30.

When will the Mumbai vs Gujarat match on May 30 begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 30.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Mumbai vs Gujarat IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow's Mumbai vs Gujarat IPL Eliminator in India?

Live streaming will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.