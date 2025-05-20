ALSO READ: IPL 2025 playoffs to be hosted in Ahmedabad and Mullanpur: Report In a major development ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s crucial final league games, the BCCI has announced a venue change for the much-anticipated RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash, originally scheduled for 23 May at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Due to the relentless rainfall that has gripped the city, the match will now be played in Lucknow at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. This means both of RCB’s remaining fixtures in the league stage will be held at the same venue, as they are already slated to face Lucknow Super Giants on 27 May. The decision has been made keeping in mind the safety of players and the feasibility of logistics amid an ongoing yellow alert for heavy rain in Bengaluru.

What happened in the last IPL 2025 match at Bengaluru?

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for continued heavy rainfall in the region, concerns over player safety and scheduling disruptions mounted quickly, prompting immediate action from the BCCI. Bengaluru’s most recent IPL 2025 fixture ended in disappointment for fans, as the 17 May match was completely washed out without a single ball being bowled. The downpour, said to be the city's heaviest of the year, led to severe waterlogging and local flooding, halting play and confining the RCB squad indoors. With the(IMD) issuing a yellow alert for continued heavy rainfall in the region, concerns over player safety and scheduling disruptions mounted quickly, prompting immediate action from the BCCI.

Why has Lucknow been selected as the new venue?

The choice of Lucknow as the new host for the 23 May fixture offers multiple logistical advantages. RCB’s final league game on 27 May is already scheduled to take place at the Ekana Stadium against LSG. By moving the RCB vs SRH clash to the same venue, the BCCI has eliminated the need for RCB to travel amid weather uncertainties and potential safety risks. Additionally, Lucknow’s dry conditions and well-equipped facilities make it a reliable venue at this crucial stage of the tournament. The move ensures smoother coordination and lowers the risk of another rain-induced cancellation.

Weather chaos continues in South India

The unprecedented rains in Bengaluru have wreaked havoc across the city, with widespread flooding and disruption of daily life. The IMD’s yellow alert remains in place as thunderstorms and heavy downpours are forecast to continue. Given these conditions, scheduling an outdoor sporting event in such weather would be near impossible. With player safety and fan experience in mind, the shift to Lucknow appears not only practical but necessary.