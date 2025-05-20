Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Mumbai Indians rope in Bairstow, Asalanka, Gleeson as overseas replacements

Mumbai Indians rope in Bairstow, Asalanka, Gleeson as overseas replacements

Bairstow, a seasoned England cricketer, was a key figure in the country's 2019 ODI World Cup triumph. Bairstow represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL.

Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai Indians have signed Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka, and Richard Gleeson as replacements for Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Ryan Rickelton, who are departing the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) to fulfil national commitments.
 
Bairstow, a seasoned England cricketer, was a key figure in the country's 2019 ODI World Cup triumph. He brings with him extensive international experience, having represented England in 287 matches across formats. Earlier, Bairstow represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL.  
 
Sri Lanka's current white-ball captain, Charith Asalanka, also joins the squad. The left-handed batter has played 134 international games and is recognised for his leadership in both ODI and T20I formats.
 
Pace bowler Richard Gleeson, who has played six T20Is for England, is noted for his effectiveness during the death overs and further strengthens Mumbai's fast-bowling options.  More to follow
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: CSK vs RR pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

IPL 2025: What did Digvesh Rathi say to Abhishek after dismissing him?

LSG vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: SRH end Lucknow's playoff hopes, beat them by 6 wickets

IPL 2025 LSG vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: CSK vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics :Mumbai IndiansIndian Premier LeagueJonny Bairstow

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story