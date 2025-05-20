Will Mayank Agarwal find a place in RCB Playing 11 vs SRH on May 23?

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) having already secured a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs, the franchise’s next objective is to finish the league stage among the top two teams on the points table.

To achieve that, they will need to select their Playing XI carefully—ensuring continuity at the crucial tail-end of the tournament.

RCB’s team selection has come under scrutiny, especially as their first match after the IPL 2025 resumption was abandoned without a toss. Additionally, the unavailability of key players due to international commitments and injuries has complicated matters.

Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 247 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 150.61, has been ruled out of the tournament. He has been replaced in the squad by Mayank Agarwal.

Mayank Agarwal stats in IPL history

Mayank Agarwal batting and fielding stats in Indian Premier League history Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST Career 127 4 2661 106 22.74 2000 133.05 1 13 263 98 58 0 2024 4 0 64 32 16 57 112.28 0 0 8 1 2 0 2023 10 0 270 83 27 210 128.57 0 1 29 6 6 0 2022 13 0 196 52 16.33 160 122.5 0 1 23 6 10 0 2021 12 1 441 99* 40.09 314 140.44 0 4 42 18 5 0 2020 11 0 424 106 38.54 271 156.45 1 2 44 15 6 0 2019 13 0 332 58 25.53 234 141.88 0 2 26 14 7 0 2018 11 1 120 30 12 94 127.65 0 0 9 5 2 0 2017 3 0 26 20 8.66 27 96.29 0 0 3 0 1 0 2016 3 0 27 10 9 25 108 0 0 3 1 0 0 2015 10 1 213 68 23.66 177 120.33 0 2 23 7 3 0 2014 8 0 115 31 14.37 91 126.37 0 0 12 3 1 0 2013 5 0 67 29 13.4 62 108.06 0 0 6 3 3 0 2012 16 1 225 64* 20.45 158 142.4 0 1 19 15 9 0 2011 8 0 141 41 20.14 120 117.5 0 0 16 4 3 0

From shock snub to RCB comeback: Mayank Agarwal’s resilient journey back to the IPL

When Mayank Agarwal went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, it left many in the cricketing world stunned. In a league where experienced Indian batters with solid strike rates are in high demand, Agarwal’s omission was unexpected. The seasoned campaigner has played 127 IPL matches with a strike rate of 133.05, often delivering impactful performances that made the difference for his side.

A period of silence and reflection

In the immediate aftermath of the IPL 2025 auction, one of the most surprising developments was Mayank Agarwal going unsold. For a player with a strike rate of 133.05 across 127 IPL matches, and a history of influencing key contests, the snub raised eyebrows. The silence following the auction extended beyond the cricketing world—reaching even his closest confidants.

Mayank’s long-time coach Rx Muralidhar described the days following the auction as unusually quiet. For someone accustomed to regular cricket conversations with the batter, the break in communication reflected the depth of disappointment. Cricket administrator Sait also expressed surprise, especially given Agarwal’s previous credentials with the Indian team and his stint as an IPL captain.

Turning setback into opportunity

Rather than dwell on the setback, Mayank redirected his focus towards improvement. Recognising the risk of falling into self-doubt, he instead chose to view the situation as a chance to reset his game and mindset.

His training was tailored to enhance match-finishing ability and increase versatility with the bat. The technical adjustments included unorthodox shots like the ramp and reverse sweep. On the fitness front, Agarwal pushed himself to become leaner and more agile, realising that transformation would only be complete with physical as well as mental readiness.

Mental reset and tactical growth

A significant aspect of his reinvention lay in mental conditioning. Vipassana meditation became a central practice in his routine, helping calm the mind and provide clarity. Alongside, Agarwal took up a Level-2 coaching course, broadening his perspective on the sport and its nuances.

Known for his meticulous thinking, Mayank recognised that overanalysis could be both a strength and a burden. His revised mindset aimed at balance—using introspection as a tool for growth rather than anxiety.

Back with RCB after a decade

The opportunity to rejoin Royal Challengers Bangalore came when Devdutt Padikkal was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Agarwal, who last represented RCB in 2013, was brought in as a replacement—a decision that highlighted the team’s trust in his experience and temperament.

RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, pointed to Agarwal’s ability to deliver under pressure and his calm demeanour as key factors behind the selection. As the team heads into the business end of the tournament, such qualities were deemed crucial.

A full circle moment

For Agarwal, the return to RCB marked a personal milestone. Beginning his IPL journey with the franchise in 2011, the comeback felt like a homecoming. The current RCB squad, he observed, was focused yet relaxed—fostering an environment conducive to performance.