Will Dhoni play in IPL 2026? Here's what the legend said on his retirement

As the 2025 IPL season winds down, speculation about MS Dhoni's future in the league intensifies. At 43, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon remains a pivotal figure, both on and off the field. Despite ongoing discussions about his retirement, Dhoni has not provided a definitive answer, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaiting his decision.

In a recent post-match presentation, Dhoni addressed the retirement rumours, stating, "There is no escaping the fact that I am in the last phase of my career. After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6–8 months to see if my body can take this pressure." This candid acknowledgment highlights his commitment to assessing his physical readiness before making any decisions about the 2026 season.

Dhoni's impact and CSK's performance

Dhoni's influence on CSK extends beyond his on-field contributions. His leadership and experience have been instrumental in shaping the team's strategy and mentoring younger players. CSK's performance without him has been notably inconsistent, underscoring his value to the franchise. While he may not continue as captain, with Ruturaj Gaikwad being groomed for the role, Dhoni's presence remains vital.

Head coach Stephen Fleming emphasised Dhoni's importance, stating, "He is still going strong. I don’t even ask about his future these days." This sentiment reflects the trust and reliance the team places in their veteran player.

Fan support and emotional connection

Dhoni's bond with fans is unparalleled. Stadiums across India are filled with supporters donning yellow jerseys, eager to witness what could be his final appearances. Acknowledging this, Dhoni remarked, "I’m 42 now. I’ve been playing for a long time. Many fans don’t know if it’s the last time they’ll see me, so they want to catch these moments." This deep connection adds an emotional layer to his potential retirement, making the decision even more significant.

Looking ahead

While Dhoni has not confirmed his participation in IPL 2026, his statements suggest a thoughtful evaluation period ahead. He plans to spend the next 6–8 months assessing his physical condition before making a final decision. For now, fans can take solace in the possibility of seeing their beloved "Thala" grace the field once more.

As the cricketing world awaits his decision, one thing remains certain: MS Dhoni's legacy in the IPL and Indian cricket is indelible, and his contributions will be celebrated for generations to come.