Will Gautam Gambhir succeed Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach?

Gambhir, who was instrumental with the bat during India's World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011, has no coaching experience at the international and domestic levels.

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 8:08 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir for the role of the Men in Blue's head coach.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, BCCI has contacted Gambhir for the high-profile job.

The report further states that the board could have detailed discussions with the former Delhi cricketer after the conclusion of IPL 2024.

However, the last day to apply for the head coach job is May 27, a day after the IPL 2024 final.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Dravid has communicated with BCCI that he is not interested in seeking another tenure as India's head coach.

Gambhir's Coaching Experience

Gambhir, who was instrumental with the bat during India's World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011, has no coaching experience at the international and domestic levels.

He was the mentor of LSG during IPL 2022 and 2023 and helped them to qualify for the playoffs. During Gambhir's mentorship, Kolkata played a different brand of cricket and have been at the top of the IPL 2024 points table.


Gautam Gambhir batting career stats
Format Matches Innings NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 200 50 4s 6s
Test 58 104 5 4154 206 41.96 51.49 9 1 22 517 10
ODI 147 143 11 5238 150 39.68 85.25 11 0 34 561 17
T20I 37 36 2 932 75 27.41 119.03 0 0 7 109 10
IPL 154 152 16 4218 93 31.01 123.91 0 0 36 491 59

First Published: May 17 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

