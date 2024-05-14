BCCI invites applications to replace Rahul Dravid as India's head coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the position of head coach for the Indian men's cricket team, as the tenure of current coach Rahul Dravid concludes after the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Application for Indian Men's Cricket team head coach

In a statement released on Monday, the BCCI announced that applications are invited for the position, which will be for a term of three and a half years. The deadline for submitting applications is May 27, 2024.

"The selection process will involve a comprehensive review of applications, followed by personal interviews and evaluations of shortlisted candidates," the statement read.

The newly appointed coach will assume office on July 1, immediately after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the Americas. The term will extend until December 31, 2027.

Remuneration: Negotiable and will be commensurate with experience, BCCI said.

Eligibility of candidates applying to be Cricket team head coach

As per the BCCI's criteria, applicants must be below 60 years of age and have played a minimum of 30 Tests or 50 One Day Internationals (ODIs). Candidates should have served in a similar coaching role for a minimum of two years with a full-member Test nation.

Is Rahul Dravid eligible to reapply for the cricket team head coach position?

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had previously indicated that Rahul Dravid would need to reapply if he wished to continue in the role after the T20 World Cup. "We are seeking a long-term coach for a duration of three years," Shah had stated.

However, Dravid's potential reapplication is complicated by the proposed 3.5-year tenure, as he has already served in the role since November 2021. Initially contracted for two years, his tenure was extended due to exigencies arising from India's cricket schedule.

Role and responsibilities of cricket team head coach

The incoming coach will inherit significant responsibilities, including overseeing important series such as the away white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July. Subsequent engagements include a home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, followed by the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Further challenges await the new coach, including the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025 and a tour of England later that year. Additionally, India will co-host the T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in 2026, followed by the 50-over World Cup in South Africa in 2027.

Moreover, the incoming coach will navigate the transition phase as veteran batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma approach the latter stages of their illustrious careers at ages 35 and 37, respectively.

Past head coaches of the men's Indian national cricket team

The next head coach of the Indian national cricket team will be joining the ranks of Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Gary Kirsten, Bishan Singh Bedi, and many others who have held the position in the past.

Rahul Dravid is the 27th head coach of the men's Indian national cricket team. He took over the role in 2021 after Ravi Shastri completed his tenure. Shastri had served as an interim head coach in 2007 and as team director for two years (2014-16).

Anil Kumble briefly served as coach for a year but resigned due to differences with the team's captain, Virat Kohli.

The Indian national cricket team has had four foreign head coaches: John Wright (2000-05) from New Zealand, Greg Chappell (2005-07) from Australia, Gary Kirsten (2008-11) from South Africa, and Duncan Fletcher (2011-15) from Zimbabwe.