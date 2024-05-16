IPL 2024: MI vs LSG head-to-head, Mumabi pitch report, weather forecast





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Playoff qualification scenarios and chances for teams at 14 points In Match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to end their campaign on a high when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17 (Friday). Mumbai were the first team to get eliminated from IPL 2024 playoffs while Lucknow's chances are hung by a thread with hopes mainly depend on the results of other team for qualification even if they win against MI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

MI vs LSG Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Lucknow are in a advantegous position with four wins in five games against Mumbai.

Total matches played: 5

Mumbai Indians won: 1

Lucknow Super Giants won: 4

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

MI vs LSG head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium

Total matches played: 1

Mumbai Indians won: 0

Lucknow Super Giants won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

MI vs LSG head-to-head in Ekahan Stadium in Lucknow

Matches played: 2

Mumbai Indians won: 0

Lucknow Super Giants won: 2

Abandoned: 0

Mumbai vs Lucknow head-to-head stats venue-wise

MI vs LSG head-to-head stats venue-wise Venues Total matches played LSG won MI won Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 2 2 - Brabourne Stadium 1 1 - MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 - 1 Wankhede Stadium 1 1 -

Wankhede Stadium key stats

Wankhede Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 115 Matches won batting first 53 Matches won batting second 62 Average first innings total 169.77 Runs per over 8.54 Runs per wicket 27.22 Highest total recorded 235/1 by RCB vs MI in 2015 Lowest total recorded 67/10 by KKR vs MI in 2008

IPL Record at Wankhede Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 3 Matches won batting second 7 Average first innings score 193.8 Average first innings winning score 213 Average powerplay score 54 Average death-over score 56.8

IPL 2024 Stats at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai



Matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 3

Average first innings total: 184

Average second innings total: 173

Wankhede Stadiun pitch report for MI vs LSG match

The wicket at Wankhede Stadium is expected to offer assistance to batters. However, the ball might swing in the powerplay with dew playing a big role in the second innings.

Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs LSG IPL match

According weathe forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in the evening on May 17. However, the humidity in the evening is expected to be around 77 per cent, which means dew might a significant role in the second half of the game.