IPL 2024: MI vs LSG head-to-head, Mumabi pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to end their campaign on a high when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17 (Friday). Mumbai were the first team to get eliminated from IPL 2024 playoffs while Lucknow's chances are hung by a thread with hopes mainly depend on the results of other team for qualification even if they win against MI.
The wicket at Wankhede Stadium is expected to offer assistance to batters. However, the ball might swing in the powerplay with dew playing a big role in the second innings.
Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs LSG IPL match
According weathe forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in the evening on May 17. However, the humidity in the evening is expected to be around 77 per cent, which means dew might a significant role in the second half of the game.