Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: MI vs LSG head-to-head, Mumabi pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: MI vs LSG head-to-head, Mumabi pitch report, weather forecast

MI vs LSG head-to-head: Lucknow are in a advantegous position with four wins in five games against Mumbai. There is no prediction of rainfall on May 17 in Mumbai

MI vs LSG head-to-head record
MI vs LSG head-to-head record
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In Match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to end their campaign on a high when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17 (Friday).  Mumbai were the first team to get eliminated from IPL 2024 playoffs while Lucknow's chances are hung by a thread with hopes mainly depend on the results of other team for qualification even if they win against MI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



MI vs LSG Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Lucknow are in a advantegous position with four wins in five games against Mumbai.

  • Total matches played: 5
  • Mumbai Indians won: 1
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 4
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

MI vs LSG head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium

  • Total matches played: 1
  • Mumbai Indians won: 0
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


MI vs LSG head-to-head in Ekahan Stadium in Lucknow

  • Matches played: 2
  • Mumbai Indians won: 0
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
  • Abandoned: 0

Mumbai vs Lucknow head-to-head stats venue-wise


MI vs LSG head-to-head stats venue-wise
Venues Total matches played LSG won MI won
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 2 2 -
Brabourne Stadium 1 1 -
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 - 1
Wankhede Stadium 1 1 -


Wankhede Stadium key stats

Wankhede Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 115
Matches won batting first 53
Matches won batting second 62
Average first innings total 169.77
Runs per over 8.54
Runs per wicket 27.22
Highest total recorded 235/1 by RCB vs MI in 2015
Lowest total recorded 67/10 by KKR vs MI in 2008
IPL Record at Wankhede Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 3
Matches won batting second 7
Average first innings score 193.8
Average first innings winning score 213
Average powerplay score 54
Average death-over score 56.8

IPL 2024 Stats at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
 
  • Matches: 6
  • Matches won batting first: 3
  • Matches won batting second: 3
  • Average first innings total: 184
  • Average second innings total: 173

Wankhede Stadiun pitch report for MI vs LSG match

The wicket at Wankhede Stadium is expected to offer assistance to batters. However, the ball might swing in the powerplay with dew playing a big role in the second innings.

Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs LSG IPL match

According weathe forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in the evening on May 17. However, the humidity in the evening is expected to be around 77 per cent, which means dew might a significant role in the second half of the game.

Also Read

IPL 2024 - most runs to most sixes: SRH vs MI match breaks many T20 record

IPL 2024: LSG vs CSK head-to-head, Lucknow pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: CSK vs LSG head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: SRH vs LSG head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: DC-LSG head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, Kotla pitch report

SRH and GT rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters and wicket-takers

SRH vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss delayed again; covers are back on

IPL 2024 Playoff qualification scenarios and chances for teams at 14 points

IPL 2024: SRH vs GT head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024 points table: PBKS and RR rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansLucknow Super Giants

First Published: May 16 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story