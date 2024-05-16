SRH and GT rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters and wicket-takers

Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to book a place in the playoffs with 16 points after a win in today's game against Gujarat Titans, who are already out of the playoffs race.

Hyderabad has 14 points in 12 games and is the only team with two more games remaining.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What happens if the SRH vs GT match gets washed out?

If the SRH vs GT match gets washed out then both the teams will share a point each. In that case, Sunrisers will have 15 points in 13 games and Gujarat end the league phase with 12 points.

How will a washout dent chances of SRH and other teams?





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Playoff qualification scenarios and chances for teams at 14 points A washout means Sunrisers will have 15 points in 13 games. This means Delhi Capitals will be knocked out due to their inferior net run rate than RCB, who still have one match in hand.



IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 9 3 1 19 1.428 2 Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 0 16 0.273 3 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 0.528 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.406 5 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377 6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 0.387 7 Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 0 12 -0.787 8 Gujarat Titans 13 5 7 1 11 -1.063 9 Punjab Kings 13 5 8 0 10 -0.347 10 Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271

Check IPL 2024 points table here



IPL 2024 orange cap holder





Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 426 155.16 1 5 56 33 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 13 13 3 577 108* 57.70 409 141.07 1 4 58 17 3 Travis Head

SRH 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31 4 Riyan Parag RR 13 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 38 31 5 Sai Sudharsan

GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16

IPL 2024 purple cap holder The player with the most runs in the Indian Premier League season gets the orange cap. RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.