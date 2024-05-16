SRH and GT rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters and wicket-takers

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.273
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.528
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.406
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|6
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|0.387
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.787
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-1.063
|9
|Punjab Kings
|13
|5
|8
|0
|10
|-0.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
Check IPL 2024 points table here
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
| Virat Kohli
RCB
|13
|13
|3
|661
|113*
|66.10
|426
|155.16
|1
|5
|56
|33
|2
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|13
|13
|3
|577
|108*
|57.70
|409
|141.07
|1
|4
|58
|17
|3
| Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
|Riyan Parag RR
|13
|12
|3
|531
|84*
|59
|348
|152.58
|0
|4
|38
|31
|5
| Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
| Harshal Patel
PBKS
|13
|13
|45
|428
|22
|15/03/24
|19.45
|9.51
|12.27
|0
|0
|2
| Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05/24
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|3
| Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03/24
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
| Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|13
|13
|50
|469
|17
|11/03/24
|27.58
|9.38
|17.64
|0
|0
|5
| Khaleel Ahmed
DC
|14
|14
|50
|479
|17
|21/02/24
|28.17
|9.58
|17.64
|0
|0