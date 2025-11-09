IPL 2026 Retention: All you need to know ahead of deadline on November 15

India’s franchise-based cricket league, i.e., the Indian Premier League (IPL), is once again making headlines as it nears the deadline date for the official retention list release for the IPL 2026 auction. The official date for all teams to finalise their retention is November 15. However, they will be allowed to make player swaps or trades before the auction, which is expected to take place in mid-December.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 latest trade talk: Will Jadeja play for Rajasthan Royals? Teams like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gujarat and Delhi are likely to have a limited number of releases, while teams like Rajasthan and Chennai will be looking for a somewhat complete overhaul after a dismal 2025 season.

IPL 2026 retention deadline The IPL 2026 player retention deadline is set for November 15, 2025. By this date, all 10 franchises must finalise and announce their lists of retained and released players ahead of the IPL mini-auction scheduled for mid-December, likely between December 13 and 15. Unlike previous mega auctions, there is no cap on the number of players each team can retain this year, as the last mega auction took place in 2025. IPL 2026 retention rules IPL 2026 retention rules allow franchises to retain an unlimited number of players, with no cap on the number of capped Indian players, overseas players, or uncapped players they can keep. Teams must finalise their retained and released player list by the November 15 deadline. Despite the flexibility in retention numbers, teams must still adhere to overall squad size limits (up to 25 players) and salary cap restrictions (total purse limit of around INR 120 crore).

IPL 2026: probable trade talks Ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, trade talks have been heating up, particularly focusing on a blockbuster swap between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The main trade rumour involves Sanju Samson potentially moving to CSK in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja, with Rajasthan reportedly insisting on an additional player to balance the deal. CSK, however, remains hesitant to part with key squad members like Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad. Alongside these talks, other trade rumours link KL Rahul to a move involving Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. These retention trade discussions are shaping team strategies ahead of the mini-auction.

IPL 2026 auction date The IPL 2026 mini-auction is expected to take place between December 13 and December 15, 2025, with Mumbai being the likely venue, marking the return of the auction to India after two years overseas in Dubai and Jeddah. The auction will follow the player retention deadline on November 15, by which franchises must finalise their retained and released players. This mini-auction is crucial for teams to fill gaps, make strategic buys, and strengthen their squads ahead of the 2026 season. The BCCI has not yet officially confirmed the dates, but mid-December remains the strong consensus. IPL 2026: probable release list of all 10 teams Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK is aiming for a strategic squad restructuring after a disappointing IPL 2025 season. The franchise plans to retain its strong Indian core and bowling assets while releasing some underperforming overseas players and veterans. This approach will preserve balance and create purse space for new talents in the auction. Players expected to be released: Deepak Hooda

Vijay Shankar

Rahul Tripathi

Sam Curran

Devon Conway

R Ashwin (retired) Delhi Capitals (DC) Delhi Capitals look to declutter their squad by releasing expensive and inconsistent players, especially overseas pacers. This move is intended to free purse space and strengthen the squad depth with younger and more reliable performers in the upcoming auction.

Players expected to be released: Dushmantha Chameera

Karun Nair

Ajay Mandal

T Natarajan

Mitchell Starc (possible release)

Mukesh Kumar Gujarat Titans (GT) Gujarat Titans are focusing on refreshing their squad with younger domestic talent while releasing several overseas all-rounders and fringe players. This strategy allows the team to optimise overseas slots and build depth for IPL 2026. Players expected to be released: Karim Janat

Rahul Tewatia

Gerald Coetzee

Jayant Yadav

Kulwant Khejroliya

Manav Suthar

Kumar Khushagra (wk)

Dasun Shanaka

Gurnoor Brar

Ishant Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) KKR is expected to part ways with some loyal but underperforming players, focusing on investing in strong wicketkeeping and all-round options. Their release strategy emphasises squad rejuvenation for a more balanced line-up.

Players expected to be released: Venkatesh Iyer

Moeen Ali

Quinton de Kock

Spencer Johnson

Ramandeep Singh Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) LSG is poised to release injured and inconsistent players, especially in the pace department. The franchise aims to recalibrate its playing eleven while ensuring better options in finishing roles and bowling attacks at the auction. Players expected to be released: Akash Deep

Mayank Yadav

David Miller

Shamar Joseph Mumbai Indians (MI) Mumbai Indians plan to offload fringe domestic and overseas players who failed to make a significant impact. This will free purse for targeted buys including a strong Indian batting option and a quality foreign pacer.

Players expected to be released: Tristan Stubbs

Raghav Goyal

Piyush Chawla

Sandeep Warrier

Vishnu Vinod (wk) Punjab Kings (PBKS) PBKS are aiming to streamline their squad after a strong IPL 2025 finish, releasing a few overseas players to bolster spin all-rounder options and middle-over control with the funds freed. Players expected to be released: Lockie Ferguson

Marcus Stoinis

Marco Jansen

Azmatullah Omarzai Rajasthan Royals (RR) RR's strategy centres on the future, with Sanju Samson likely moving on. The team releases multiple players to create space for a new leadership figure and experienced wicketkeeper, as well as bolstering middle-order strength.

Players expected to be released: Sanju Samson (requested release/trade)

Tushar Deshpande

Shubham Dubey

Wanindu Hasaranga

Ashok Sharma

Kunal Rathore

Kumar Kartikeya

Fazalhaq Farooqi Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) RCB plans selective releases to fine-tune their champion squad, focusing on strengthening bowling and all-round options. This targeted approach aims to maintain squad balance and address identified gaps. Players expected to be released: Liam Livingstone

Rasikh Salam

Lungi Ngidi

Tim Seifert

Nuwan Thushara

Swapnil Singh

Abhinandan Singh

Mohit Rathee Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad are preparing for major changes, particularly in their bowling attack, by releasing several experienced and underperforming players to free a significant auction purse and build a fresh, competitive squad.