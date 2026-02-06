1988 to 2026: Full list of Under-19 World Cup winners and runner-ups
India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with five titles, will be looking to secure their sixth crown.
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with five titles, will be looking to secure their sixth crown.
|U19 World Cup list of winners and runner-ups
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|2026
|India
|England
|2024
|Australia
|India
|2022
|India
|England
|2020
|Bangladesh
|India
|2018
|India
|Australia
|2016
|West Indies
|India
|2014
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|2012
|India
|Australia
|2010
|Australia
|Pakistan
|2008
|India
|South Africa
|2006
|Pakistan
|India
|2004
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|2002
|Australia
|South Africa
|2000
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1998
|England
|New Zealand
|1988
|Australia
|Pakistan
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 8:09 PM IST