1988 to 2026: Full list of Under-19 World Cup winners and runner-ups

India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with five titles, will be looking to secure their sixth crown.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 8:34 PM IST
The 2026 ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup concludes today as India are crowned as the U19 World champions for the sixth time at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. They beat England by 100 runs to get a comprehensive win for the Men in Blue. This marks the 16th edition of the tournament, which has been held in Zimbabwe and Namibia.  India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with six titles. England, on the other hand, was aiming for its second title, having previously won in 1998 but it wasn't to be. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's incredible 175-run knock paved the way for a mammoth total for the Men in Blue on the day as they succesfully defended 412 in Harare.  Below is a list of all the winners of the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup, including the final result and the winning captain from each year. 
U19 World Cup list of winners and runner-ups
Year Winner Runner-Up
2026 India England
2024 Australia India
2022 India England
2020 Bangladesh India
2018 India Australia
2016 West Indies India
2014 South Africa Pakistan
2012 India Australia
2010 Australia Pakistan
2008 India South Africa
2006 Pakistan India
2004 Pakistan West Indies
2002 Australia South Africa
2000 India Sri Lanka
1998 England New Zealand
1988 Australia Pakistan
 
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

