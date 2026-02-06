Friday, February 06, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC final match?

The final promises to be a highly anticipated clash between two of the tournament's most consistent teams.

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:38 PM IST
The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final is set to feature a thrilling encounter between England U19 and India U19 at Harare Sports Club today. England, captained by Thomas Rew, have been outstanding throughout the tournament.  Check IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 WC final here  They topped their group with three straight wins and carried that momentum into the Super Six, where they finished level on points with India. A thrilling 27-run victory over Australia in the semifinal secured their spot in the final. 

India skipper Ayush Mhatre has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day.

  Both skippers after the toss:  Ayush Mhatre: We chose to bat first. It looks like a very good pitch, really hard and we will try to put up a good target. It is a batting pitch and the batters showed good batsmanship which was nice for us. We will play our natural game, not complicate it too much and keep it simple. Same team.  Thomas Rews: We were looking to bowl first. It is a good chasing ground. Great session, all lads are nice and fresh, ready to go. It might do a bit early this morning. 

England U19 Playing 11: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green 

India U19 Playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

 
 
India U19, led by Ayush Mhatre, were dominant in the group stage, finishing at the top of the points table. They maintained their unbeaten run in the Super Six, winning all four of their matches to reach the semifinal. In a commanding performance against Afghanistan, India cruised to a seven-wicket victory, showcasing their strong batting line-up.
 
The final promises to be a highly anticipated clash between two of the tournament’s most consistent teams. England will be aiming to lift the trophy with their all-around strength, while India will look to continue their dominant run and clinch the title. The match is set to be an exciting contest for the coveted U19 World Cup trophy. 

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs England broadcast details
Country / Region TV Channel(s) Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Jio Hotstar
United States Willow TV Willow TV
Canada Willow TV Willow TV
Pakistan PTV Sports Myco
Sri Lanka Dialog Television, TV Supreme Dialog ViU
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
United Kingdom Not available ICC.tv
Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go
Middle East beIN Sports beIN Connect
Europe (selected regions) Not available ICC.tv
Rest of the World Not available ICC.tv
 
India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the India U19 vs England U19 final match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The India U19 vs England U19 final match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, February 5.
 
What will be the venue for the India U19 vs England U19 final match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026?
 
The India U19 vs England U19 final match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.
 
What time will the toss for the India U19 vs England U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the India U19 vs England U19 final match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball for India U19 vs England U19 final match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the India U19 vs England U19 final match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India U19 vs England U19 final match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the India U19 vs England U19 final match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs England U19 final match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the India U19 vs England U19 final match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

