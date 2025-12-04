2nd Ashes Test: Here's why ENG & AUS players are wearing black armbands

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Players from both England and Australia wore black armbands during the second Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, prompting curiosity among fans in the stands and viewers watching at home.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first, but the focus briefly shifted before the opening ball as the stadium observed a minute’s silence in memory of Robin Smith, the former England and Hampshire cricketer who died earlier this week.

The armbands are being worn throughout the match as a mark of respect — a traditional cricketing gesture used to honour individuals who have made a significant contribution to the sport.