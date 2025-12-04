Home / Cricket / News / 2nd Ashes Test: Here's why ENG & AUS players are wearing black armbands

2nd Ashes Test: Here's why ENG & AUS players are wearing black armbands

Smith died suddenly in Perth on December 1 at the age of 62, with his family confirming he passed away unexpectedly at his apartment in South Perth

Robin Smith, black armband, ENG vs AUS, Ashes
England and Australia players are wearing blackarm band to honour Robin Smith.
Anish Kumar Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Players from both England and Australia wore black armbands during the second Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, prompting curiosity among fans in the stands and viewers watching at home.
 
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first, but the focus briefly shifted before the opening ball as the stadium observed a minute’s silence in memory of Robin Smith, the former England and Hampshire cricketer who died earlier this week.
 
The armbands are being worn throughout the match as a mark of respect — a traditional cricketing gesture used to honour individuals who have made a significant contribution to the sport.
 
Smith died suddenly in Perth on December 1 at the age of 62, with his family confirming he passed away unexpectedly at his apartment in South Perth. Admired for his courage at the crease and strong technique, Smith built a reputation for standing up to the fastest bowlers of his era.
 
He played 62 Tests for England between 1988 and 1996, scoring 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67, with nine centuries and 28 half-centuries. His highest Test score was 175. In 71 One-Day Internationals, he made 2,419 runs, including four hundreds.
 
At the domestic level, Smith spent his entire first-class career with Hampshire, amassing more than 26,000 runs in 426 matches and scoring 61 centuries. He also excelled in List A cricket, with nearly 15,000 runs across 443 games.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BCCI reveals Indian team's jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Raipur

Australia vs England head-to-head stats in Ashes Test series over the years

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS 2nd ODI: Markram-Breetzke help SA level series 1-1 in Raipur

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Saim Ayub tops ICC T20I all-rounder rankings; Kohli, Rahul rise in ODIs

Topics :Ashes SeriesEngland cricket team

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story