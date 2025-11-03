'A defining moment': India's long journey to women's World Cup triumph

India on Sunday raised a toast to the women's cricket team after its historic World Cup victory, with leading sports personalities and political figures calling it a "defining" moment that could inspire an entire generation.

It was a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket as years of toil and near-misses culminated in an evening of redemption and history, with the team defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final to become only the fourth side to lift the ODI title.

"1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women's Cricket Team has done something truly special," cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Prez Murmu congratulate women's cricket team on World Cup win "They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. "This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women's cricket. Well done, Team India. You've made the whole nation proud." Calling it an iconic moment, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote: "History scripted! What an iconic performance by our Women in Blue. 140 crore Indians are cherishing this proud moment. Congratulations, World Champions! #INDWvsSAW #WomensWorldCup2025." Star cricketer Virat Kohli lauded the team for playing "fearless" cricket.

"Inspiration for generations to come, you've made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind," wrote Kohli. Former India opener Virender Sehwag also lauded the team, saying the win would inspire many to dream and shine in life. "Champions! Har chauke har wicket, apne Jajbe se poore desh ka dil jeet liya! Proud of our World Champion girls. What a victory. @ImHarmanpreet Kaur aur unki team ne poori generation ko sapna de diya jeetne ka, ladne ka, chamakne ka! #CWC25," he tweeted.

South African batting legend AB de Villiers also congratulated the Indian team for the historic win. "Congratulations Team India. Hold your heads high, @ProteasWomenCSA. The global women's game is booming... what a final, what a tournament! #CWC25." Tributes also poured in from other sports personalities, including world chess champion Gukesh D, who wrote: "What a moment for Indian cricket! Huge congratulations to the Indian Women's Team on winning the World Cup. Absolute champions!" Lauding the team's win, former India batter Mohammed Kaif said: "It's that dream night when Harmanpreet's team got an identity and billion fans. This World Cup win will inspire millions. Ek salaam is desh ki betiyon ke naam." Former domestic cricket stalwart Wasim Jaffer added: "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen. #INDvSA #CWC25 #Champions.

ALSO READ: Deepti, Shafali star as India lifts its maiden ICC Women's World Cup Trophy Journey to the '1983 Moment' On an overcast evening the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, the Indian women's team broke a long-standing barrier and scripted their own '1983 moment', defeating South Africa by 52 runs to lift their maiden World Cup title. Following is a list of the Indian women's team's performances in the Women's World Cup (ODI) and Women's T20 World Cup over the years. ICC Women's World Cup (ODI format) 1973 England - Didn't participate

1978 India Group stage (India hosted; made their debut but didn't progress beyond the group stage)

1982 New Zealand Group stage (Earned first World Cup win; showed promise under Diana Edulji)

1988 Australia - Didn't participate

1993 England Finished fourth in the round-robin stage, India's best show till then.

1997 India Semifinalist (Hosted the event for second time; lost to Australia in semifinals)

2000 New Zealand Semifinalist (lost to New Zealand in the semis)

2005 South Africa Runners-up (lost to Australia in the final)

2009 Australia Third place (defeated Australia in third place play-off)

2013 India Group stage (hosted in India for third time; failed to make super six, finishing bottom in Group A of four teams)

2017 England Runners-up (lost to England at Lord's)

2022 New Zealand - group stage (failed to make semifinals, finishing fifth in round robin league)

2025 India Champions (beat South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai) T20I World Cup