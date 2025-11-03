Monday, November 03, 2025 | 07:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / PM Modi, Prez Murmu congratulate women's cricket team on World Cup win

PM Modi, Prez Murmu congratulate women's cricket team on World Cup win

The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports, said PM Modi

India cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won ICC Womens World Cup 2025

India cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won ICC Womens World Cup 2025

Agencies New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa.

"A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence," he said in a post on X.

"The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," PM Modi added.  President Droupadi Murmu also lauded Team India for winning their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title 2025. In a post on X, President Murmu said, "My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women's cricket team on winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well, and today they got the result befitting their talent and performance. This watershed moment will take women's cricket to even higher performances. I admire the way the girls have done India proud."

 

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also congratulated Team India and praised them for a memorable victory in the Women's WC 2025.

In a post on X, he said, "We have scripted HISTORY! cricket, what a memorable victory by our women's cricket team against South Africa to lift the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025. Their effort to bring home the trophy has been extraordinary, and the entire nation is celebrating this moment. Each one of them is a world champion and a true role model for our youngsters."

Also Read

Women's T20 World Cup Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu to captain Sri Lanka in Women's ODI World Cup 2025

In this image released by PMO on July 9, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during a Joint Session of the Parliament of the Republic of Namibia, in Windhoek

PM Modi uses cricket references in Namibia, wishes luck for 2027 World Cup

stock market live updates november 3

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets mixed; Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Q2 results today

A London North Eastern Railway train where a stabbing incident took place is parked at a train station in Huntingdon, Britain, November 2, 2025 | REUTERS

UK train stabbings: Police release one suspect, praise 'heroic' rail worker

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Flight delays persist in US as shutdown causes air traffic staff shortage

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the team, in a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to Team India on clinching the ICC Women's World Cup 2025!What a display of courage, skill, and belief. You've not just won a trophy, you've won hearts across the nation. Every Indian is proud of you! 'Saare Jahan se accha Hindustan humaara'. A golden moment for Indian cricket and for women in sports!"  Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed Team India for clinching the Women's World Cup 2025. Sharing a post on X, he said, "A Historic Triumph for India's Women Warriors! What a game throughout! Super congratulations to our Indian Women's Cricket Team for clinching the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. This historic victory stands as a testament to their grit, determination, and teamwork. You've made the entire nation proud and inspired millions of young dreamers to aim high. Here's to many more milestones ahead! Proud of every player."

  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also congratulated Team India on X, saying, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the Indian team's historic and splendid victory in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. In the final match, the team demonstrated remarkable skill, confidence, and excellent team spirit. Throughout the tournament, the players have enhanced the pride of the country with their outstanding performances. This historic victory of India's daughters will continue to inspire future generations towards sports."  The Congress on Sunday also hailed the Indian women's cricket team for its maiden World Cup triumph, with Rahul Gandhi saying the team's courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly.  "What a moment of pride! Our Women in Blue have made history and touched a billion hearts. Your courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly. "You didn't just lift a trophy, you lifted a nation's spirit. Jai Hind!" Rahul Gandhi said.  Party president Kharge said this triumph is not just a sporting milestone; it is also a celebration to demonstrate women's power, resilience, and leadership that continues to inspire millions.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also hailed the women's team triumph.

"Amazing scenes on TV tonight as India win the women's World Cup for the first time in our cricket history! What a wonderful day for Indian cricket -- and so much for the #WomenInBlue to be proud of on this inspiring day!" Tharoor said on X.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India win ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on November 2

Deepti, Shafali star as India lifts its maiden ICC Women's World Cup Trophy

India cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won ICC Womens World Cup 2025

How much money the winner and runner-up of ICC Women's World Cup got?

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Highest run getter and wicket taker in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav leaves T20I squad to prep for India vs South Africa Test

Indian women's cricket team

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, Women's WC Final: IND clinch maiden title; beat SA by 52 runs

Topics : cricket world cup World Cup Indian Cricket India cricket team ICC World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs SA ICC Women WC Final LIVEIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVEGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon