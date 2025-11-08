Abhishek Sharma becomes fastest player to 1000 runs in T20Is (Balls faced)

India’s hard-hitting southpaw opener Abhishek Sharma continues his brilliant run in T20 internationals as he now holds the record for the fastest player to score 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in terms of balls faced. Abhishek took just 528 balls to cross the milestone, which is 45 fewer than second-placed Suryakumar Yadav, who took 573 balls. Phil Salt with 599 balls and Glenn Maxwell with 604 are next two on the list.

Abhishek is also the second-fastest Indian player to achieve this milestone while playing in the fifth T20I against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane, which was also his 28th innings in this format.

Only Virat Kohli is ahead of him among Indians, having taken 27 innings to cross 1,000 runs in T20 cricket. KL Rahul (29 innings), Suryakumar Yadav (31 innings) and Rohit Sharma (40 innings) are the other top players on the list.

Top five players with fastest 1,000 T20I runs for India:

Rank Player Innings Team 1 Virat Kohli 27 India 2 Abhishek Sharma 28 India 3 KL Rahul 29 India 4 Suryakumar Yadav 31 India 5 Rohit Sharma 40 India

Abhishek fifth in overall standings

While Abhishek is the second-fastest Indian to cross 1,000 T20I runs, he is fifth overall in international cricket. The fastest player to reach the mark is Dawid Malan, who took just 24 innings to achieve the milestone. Babar Azam and Devon Conway, with 26 innings each, are next, while Kohli is fourth with 27 innings.