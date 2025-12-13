AFG vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

Afghanistan U19 won the toss and opted to bat first Afghanistan vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup: Playing 11
Bangladesh U19 (Playing 11): Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Abdullah(w), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, MD Rifat Beg, Shahriar Ahmed, Saad Islam Razin
Afghanistan U19 (Playing 11): Khalid Ahmadzai(w), Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(c), Azizullah Miakhil, Khatir Stanikzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Salam Khan Ahmadzai
|U19 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Broadcast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5)
|Sony LIV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports HD
|Tapmad, Myco
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV
|Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye)
|Dialog ViU
|Afghanistan
|Moby (Lemar TV)
|Sony LIV
|Nepal
|Sony Sports Network
|Sony LIV
|UAE
|CricLife
|CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sport 1
|Discovery+, TNT Sports App
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports
|Australia
|Yupp TV
|Yupp TV, Fox
|New Zealand
|Yupp TV
|Yupp TV
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport DSTV
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport DSTV
|Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa
|N/A
|Sony LIV
|Continental Europe
|N/A
|Yupp TV
|MENA Region
|CricLife
|StarzPlay, CricLife Max
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details
