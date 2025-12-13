AFG vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 action continues today with Afghanistan U19 taking on Bangladesh U19 in the opening Group B clash at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

ALSO READ: Messi's India tour begins today! All you need to know about Kolkata leg Bangladesh arrive in the match as the defending champions; however, Afghanistan, in recent times, have proved the kind of quality players they have in their arsenal at the youth level, which means fans can expect a close U19 contest in Dubai today.

Afghanistan U19 won the toss and opted to bat first Afghanistan vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup: Playing 11 Bangladesh U19 (Playing 11): Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Abdullah(w), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, MD Rifat Beg, Shahriar Ahmed, Saad Islam Razin Afghanistan U19 (Playing 11): Khalid Ahmadzai(w), Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(c), Azizullah Miakhil, Khatir Stanikzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Salam Khan Ahmadzai

But how can fans across the globe watch this match without going to the stadium? Take a look.

U19 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh broadcast details Country/Region TV Broadcast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) Sony LIV Pakistan PTV Sports HD Tapmad, Myco Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye) Dialog ViU Afghanistan Moby (Lemar TV) Sony LIV Nepal Sony Sports Network Sony LIV UAE CricLife CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay United Kingdom TNT Sport 1 Discovery+, TNT Sports App United States Willow TV Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports Australia Yupp TV Yupp TV, Fox New Zealand Yupp TV Yupp TV South Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa N/A Sony LIV Continental Europe N/A Yupp TV MENA Region CricLife StarzPlay, CricLife Max

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details When will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place? The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Saturday, December 13. What will be the venue for Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025? The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. What time will the toss for Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place? The toss for the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 10 am IST.