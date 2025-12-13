Home / Cricket / News / AFG vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

AFG vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

Sony LIV app and website will live stream the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India

U19 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh broadcast details
U19 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 action continues today with Afghanistan U19 taking on Bangladesh U19 in the opening Group B clash at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. 
Bangladesh arrive in the match as the defending champions; however, Afghanistan, in recent times, have proved the kind of quality players they have in their arsenal at the youth level, which means fans can expect a close U19 contest in Dubai today. 

Afghanistan U19 won the toss and opted to bat first  Afghanistan vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup: Playing 11 

Bangladesh U19 (Playing 11): Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Abdullah(w), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, MD Rifat Beg, Shahriar Ahmed, Saad Islam Razin 

Afghanistan U19 (Playing 11): Khalid Ahmadzai(w), Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(c), Azizullah Miakhil, Khatir Stanikzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Salam Khan Ahmadzai 

 
But how can fans across the globe watch this match without going to the stadium? Take a look.
 
U19 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh broadcast details
Country/Region TV Broadcast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) Sony LIV
Pakistan PTV Sports HD Tapmad, Myco
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye) Dialog ViU
Afghanistan Moby (Lemar TV) Sony LIV
Nepal Sony Sports Network Sony LIV
UAE CricLife CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay
United Kingdom TNT Sport 1 Discovery+, TNT Sports App
United States Willow TV Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports
Australia Yupp TV Yupp TV, Fox
New Zealand Yupp TV Yupp TV
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa N/A Sony LIV
Continental Europe N/A Yupp TV
MENA Region CricLife StarzPlay, CricLife Max

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Saturday, December 13.
 
What will be the venue for Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025?
 
The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
 
What time will the toss for Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The toss for the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 10 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be bowled at 10.30 am IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will telecast the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.

Topics :Cricket NewsBangladesh cricket teamAfghanistan cricket team

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

