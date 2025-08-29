Home / Cricket / News / Afghanistan vs Pakistan cricket rivalry: Why Rashid wants fans to keep clam

Afghanistan vs Pakistan cricket rivalry: Why Rashid wants fans to keep clam

The reminder comes against the backdrop of the 2022 T20I in Sharjah, where Pakistan edged Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense finish. The result sparked clashes in the stands between rival supporters

Rashid Khan, Rashid
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. (File Photo: PTI)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has appealed to fans to keep emotions in check and avoid a repeat of the ugly crowd trouble that followed Pakistan and Afghanistan’s dramatic meeting in Sharjah two years ago. Speaking on the eve of the tri-series opener between the two sides, Rashid said cricket was a sport that should “bring people and nations together.”
 
“Cricket sends a peaceful message. It is all about enjoyment and entertainment for fans. I request everyone to support their teams respectfully, enjoy themselves, and cherish every moment of the game,” Rashid said.
 
Lessons From 2022
 
The reminder comes against the backdrop of the 2022 T20I in Sharjah, where Pakistan edged Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense finish. The result sparked clashes in the stands between rival supporters, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board to lodge a protest with the ICC. Then-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja condemned the behaviour as “hooliganism.” Several Afghan supporters were briefly detained by Sharjah police, though no arrests were made.
 
With political ties between the two nations having since deteriorated further, organisers are on alert to prevent similar flare-ups this time. Separate seating sections have been allocated for Afghanistan and Pakistan fans, alongside stricter vigilance to curb potential flashpoints. A similar segregation was in place during their 2023 bilateral series in the UAE.
 
Sharjah Crowd Dynamics
 
Matches between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sharjah often draw huge crowds, with sizeable expatriate populations from both countries based in the UAE. The stands have traditionally been electric, with fan passion sometimes spilling over. This heightened anticipation has made crowd management a priority for local authorities. 
 
Unpredictable Cricket Ahead
 
On the field, Rashid Khan said the short format of the tri-series made it difficult to label any team as favourites. “In T20Is, no side is guaranteed success. One or two players can change the game. Every team will look to deliver its best,” he said.
 
Pakistan play back-to-back matches — opening against Afghanistan on Friday before facing hosts UAE on Saturday. The tri-series final, following two rounds of fixtures, is scheduled for 7 September in Sharjah.
 
The Big Picture
 
For Afghanistan and Pakistan, the cricket is once again set against a charged political and social backdrop. Rashid Khan’s plea underlines the role of sport in bridging divides and offering a platform for unity. Whether the crowd heeds the call for calm could determine if this series is remembered for its cricketing contests — or for events off the field. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SA20 Season 4 Auction: Full list of remaining purse money for all 6 teams

Duleep Trophy 2025 Q/F: Batters help North, Central Zone dominate Day 1

Cricket fans slam BCCI for not live-streaming Duleep Trophy 2025 matches

Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch domestic cricket games?

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in T20 tri-series ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Topics :Cricket NewsAfghanistan cricket teamPakistan cricket team

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story