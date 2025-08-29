Afghanistan vs Pakistan cricket rivalry: Why Rashid wants fans to keep clam

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has appealed to fans to keep emotions in check and avoid a repeat of the ugly crowd trouble that followed Pakistan and Afghanistan’s dramatic meeting in Sharjah two years ago. Speaking on the eve of the tri-series opener between the two sides, Rashid said cricket was a sport that should “bring people and nations together.”

“Cricket sends a peaceful message. It is all about enjoyment and entertainment for fans. I request everyone to support their teams respectfully, enjoy themselves, and cherish every moment of the game,” Rashid said.

Lessons From 2022

The reminder comes against the backdrop of the 2022 T20I in Sharjah, where Pakistan edged Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense finish. The result sparked clashes in the stands between rival supporters, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board to lodge a protest with the ICC. Then-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja condemned the behaviour as “hooliganism.” Several Afghan supporters were briefly detained by Sharjah police, though no arrests were made.

With political ties between the two nations having since deteriorated further, organisers are on alert to prevent similar flare-ups this time. Separate seating sections have been allocated for Afghanistan and Pakistan fans, alongside stricter vigilance to curb potential flashpoints. A similar segregation was in place during their 2023 bilateral series in the UAE. Sharjah Crowd Dynamics ALSO READ: T20 Tri-series: Afghanistan vs Pakistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming Matches between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sharjah often draw huge crowds, with sizeable expatriate populations from both countries based in the UAE. The stands have traditionally been electric, with fan passion sometimes spilling over. This heightened anticipation has made crowd management a priority for local authorities.