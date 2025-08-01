Friday, August 01, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / UAE T20I Tri-series full schedule, live timings, venues and live streaming

Scheduled for August-September, the series aims to provide competitive preparation before the Asia Cup, which takes place from September 9 to 28, also in the UAE.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will gain valuable match practice ahead of the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup by participating in a T20 tri-series hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board in Sharjah. 
 
Scheduled for August-September, the series aims to provide competitive preparation before the Asia Cup, which takes place from September 9 to 28, also in the UAE.
 
Initially, the ICC Future Tours Programme had Pakistan hosting Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series during this window, but plans were modified to accommodate the tri-series. Pakistan is currently playing a white-ball series against West Indies and begins their Asia Cup campaign against Oman on September 12.  Afghanistan’s last T20I outing was against Zimbabwe in late 2024 and they open their Asia Cup schedule against Hong Kong on September 9.
 
 
While Pakistan and Afghanistan have already qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup, UAE will seek qualification through regional playoffs in Oman this October. 

UAE tri-series full schedule 
Date Match Time
Friday, 29 Aug Afghanistan vs Pakistan 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
Saturday, 30 Aug UAE vs Pakistan 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
Monday, 1 Sept Afghanistan vs UAE 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
Tuesday, 2 Sept Afghanistan vs Pakistan 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
Thursday, 4 Sept Pakistan vs UAE 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
Friday, 5 Sept Afghanistan vs UAE 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
Sunday, 7 Sept Final (Top 2 teams) 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
 
Tournament format
 
The tri-series will follow a round-robin format where each team faces the others twice, with the top two teams progressing to the final. All matches are set to begin at 7 PM local time. Among the participants, Pakistan holds the highest ICC T20I ranking at No. 8, followed by Afghanistan at No. 9 and UAE at No. 14.
 
Venue
 
All matches for the UAE tri-series will be played at UAE's Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
 
Head-to-Head stats in T20Is

Pakistan

 
Pakistan h2h vs UAE in T20Is
 
Matches: 1
PAK won: 1
UAE won: 0
Tie: 0
 
Pakistan h2h vs AFG in T20Is
 
Matches: 7
PAK won: 4
AFG won: 3
Tie: 0
 

Afghanistan

 
Afghanistan h2h vs UAE in T20Is
 
Matches: 12
AFG won: 9
UAE won: 3
Tie: 0
 
Afghanistan h2h vs PAK in T20Is
 
Matches: 7
PAK won: 4
AFG won: 3
Tie: 0
 

UAE

 
UAE h2h vs PAK in T20Is
 
Matches: 1
PAK won: 1
UAE won: 0
Tie: 0
 
UAE h2h vs AFG in T20Is
 
Matches: 12
AFG won: 9
UAE won: 3
Tie: 0
 

UAE vs Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will the UAE T20 tri-series begin?
 
The UAE tri-series featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan will start on August 29.
 
What time do the matches begin according to IST (India standard time)?
 
All matches for the UAE tri-series will be starting at 8:30 PM IST.
 
Where will the live telecast for the UAE tri-series be available in India?
 
The live telecast for the UAE tri-series will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming for the UAE tri-series be available in India?
 
The live telecast details for the UAE tri-series will be available in the coming time

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

