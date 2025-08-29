Friday, August 29, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 Tri-series: Afghanistan vs Pakistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming

T20 Tri-series: Afghanistan vs Pakistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

In the final stage of preparation for the Asia Cup 2025 in UAE, Afghanistan and Pakistan will be taking part in a T20 tri-series starting today in UAE to tune up their T20 skills and understand the wicket conditions of UAE, the same venue that will host the Asia Cup 2025 starting September 9. The first match of the tri-series on Friday will see Afghanistan taking on Pakistan in the first of six group-stage matches.

Pakistan looking for perfect combination

Pakistan are coming into the series fresh off a 2-1 win in a three-match T20 series vs West Indies. While they are coming with a series win under their belt, the Pakistani team has looked a little disoriented since Salman Agha was made captain of the squad, and they will be trying to fix this issue in the tri-series to have a successful campaign in the Asia Cup, which will also be played in the T20 format this year.   
 

Afghanistan eye another strong outing

Afghanistan’s match vs Pakistan in the tri-series opener will be their first T20 match since December 2024, and the last thing the team will want is to be rusty before the start of the Asia Cup. Afghanistan have been one of the most impressive T20 sides in recent times, and their qualification for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was proof of that.
 
Now the Rashid Khan-led side will try to stage a strong outing in the tri-series to establish themselves as one of the favourites to win the Asia Cup if not the outright favourite.

T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs Pakistan Playing 11

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 7
  • Afghanistan won: 3
  • Pakistan won: 4
  • No result: 0

T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs Pakistan full squad

Afghanistan squad: Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
 
Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs Pakistan live streaming and telecast details

When will Afghanistan vs Pakistan match take place in the tri-series? 
Afghanistan will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in the opening game of the T20 tri-series on Friday, August 29.
 
What will be the venue for Afghanistan vs Pakistan match in the T20 tri-series on August 29? 
The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
 
What time will the toss take place for Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match? 
The toss for the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match will take place at 8 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match be bowled? 
The Afghanistan vs Pakistan match in the T20 tri-series will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match in India? 
There will be no live telecast of the match available in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match in India? 
The live streaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

