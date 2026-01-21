Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

Afghanistan and West Indies meet in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE today, with the hosts leading 1-0 after a convincing victory in the opener. The series provides crucial preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in February, with all three matches serving as valuable match practice before the marquee event.

Afghanistan Team News

Afghanistan will look to consolidate their advantage after winning the first T20I by 38 runs, where their batters put up a strong 181/3 and the bowling unit then stifled West Indies in the run chase. Led by Rashid Khan, the Afghan squad includes experienced campaigners such as Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, all of whom have been pivotal at the top of the order.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 1st T20: Match preview, toss timings, live streaming All-rounders like Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib offer depth and balance, while the spin duo of Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman bring significant middle-overs control — key attributes in UAE conditions, where slow, tactical bowling often pays dividends. Afghanistan also face the challenge of maintaining momentum in the middle order and keeping pressure on the West Indies batting line-up, which managed only a modest total in the first T20I. West Indies Team News West Indies enter this second T20I on the back foot, having lost the opening match, but will be hoping for a response from their batting and bowling units. With regular captain Shai Hope and several first-choice players absent due to SA20 commitments, Brandon King leads a somewhat experimental but exciting West Indies side.

The Windies’ squad features power hitters like Evin Lewis, who brings explosive intent at the top, and Shimron Hetmyer, adding finesse and stroke-making further down the order. Bowlers such as Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie and Khary Pierre will be vital in stemming Afghanistan’s scoring, especially on surfaces that can slow up and assist spin. Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20: Playing 11 Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga West Indies playing 11 (probable): Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk)

Afghanistan vs West Indies: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 9

Afghanistan won: 4

West Indies won: 5

No result: 0 Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 series: Full squad Afghanistan full squad: Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman West Indies full squad: Brandon King (c), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20: Live streaming and telecast details When will the 2nd T20 match between Afghanistan and West Indies be played? The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played on Wednesday, January 21. What is the venue for the 2nd T20 between Afghanistan and West Indies? The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. When will the toss for the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 take place? The toss for the second T20 match between Afghanistan and West Indies will take place at 7.30 pm IST.