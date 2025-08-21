Ajit Agarkar to remain India's chief selector till 2026, confirms BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that chief selector Ajit Agarkar will continue in his role until June 2026. This comes days after the announcement of the squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

ALSO READ: What is the Bronco Test proposed by BCCI to improve players' fitness level? Agarkar, who took charge in 2023, was initially awarded the contract till 2025. His tenure has now been extended for another year.

Decision taken earlier

According to some reports, the BCCI had decided on the extension soon after the Indian Premier League (IPL) but delayed making the announcement. Under BCCI rules, a selector can serve a maximum of four years, which means Agarkar could still be given another extension beyond 2026 if the board chooses.

Historic first for Ajit Agarkar Agarkar has become the first chief selector in Indian cricket history to receive a contract extension. Until now, no chief selector had continued in the role beyond their initial term. Why Ajit Agarkar got the extension While the BCCI has not cited specific reasons, Agarkar’s tenure has coincided with major successes. India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy under his watch, while he also oversaw a smooth transition from senior players to younger talent. S Sharath set to exit Selector S Sharath, elevated from the junior panel in January 2023, is expected to step down as he nears the four-year limit allowed under BCCI rules. He is likely to be replaced once the board calls for fresh applications, a process expected after its annual general meeting in September.