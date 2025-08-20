ICC ODI Ranking List: Not even in top 100
|Position
|Player
|Country
|Rating
|1
|Shubman Gill
|India
|784
|2
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|739
|3
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|720
|4
|Charith Asalanka
|Sri Lanka
|719
|5
|Harry Tector
|Ireland
|708
|6
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|704
|7
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|699
|8
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Afghanistan
|676
|9
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|669
|10
|Travis Head
|Australia
|648
|11
|Rassie van der Dussen
|South Africa
|642
|11
|Keacy Carty
|West Indies
|642
|13
|KL Rahul
|India
|638
|14
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|634
|15
|Ben Duckett
|England
|626
What does this mean for Virat and Rohit
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app