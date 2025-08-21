Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / What is the Bronco Test proposed by BCCI to improve players' fitness level?

What is the Bronco Test proposed by BCCI to improve players' fitness level?

The need for the Bronco Test arose after India recently concluded the 2025 Anderson Tendulkar Trophy, where Indian players struggled with injuries, especially the pace bowlers

Indian players in training

Indian players duringt practice session

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tightened its focus on player fitness, introducing new measures to help cricketers cope with extended seasons. After mandating the Yo-Yo Test for selection, the board has now proposed the Bronco Test, a rugby-inspired drill designed to improve stamina and agility through shuttle runs.

What is Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test measures aerobic capacity and endurance through repeated shuttle runs. Players run 20 metres, then 40 metres, and then 60 metres, completing one set. This sequence is repeated five times in succession without a break, covering a total of 1,200 metres. 
 

Why is Bronco Test being introduced?

The push for the Bronco Test comes after India’s 2025 Anderson Tendulkar Trophy campaign, where several players, especially fast bowlers, struggled with injuries. Of the six pacers picked for the series, only Mohammed Siraj managed to feature in all five Tests without fitness issues.

Special focus on pacers

India’s strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux has urged fast bowlers to focus on building endurance through running rather than relying solely on gym training, a recommendation backed by head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Also Read

India's Jasprit Bumrah warms up before the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London. (File Photo:PTI)

Asia Cup 2025: Agarkar defends Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Shreyas Iyer

Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

Shubman Gill,Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Sanju Samson

India Asia Cup squad announced: Shubman Gill named Surya's deputy

Left to right - Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jasiwal, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna

Asia Cup 2025: Five big names who missed India's flight to UAE

(L-R) Varun Chakravarthy, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Analysis: India squad for Asia Cup 2025 - Know about the 15-member squad

 
Indian players have been set a target of finishing the drill within six minutes, making it a demanding challenge that tests stamina, speed, and recovery ability. Unlike strength-heavy gym workouts, the test focuses on sustained running, making it particularly relevant for pace bowlers.

Bronco Test already in use

The Bronco Test is already being conducted at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. While the Yo-Yo Test and the 2-km time trial have long been standard benchmarks for cricketers, the Bronco Test has been added to raise fitness standards further. Several contracted players have already undergone the test to establish consistent benchmarks.

How does Bronco Test compare with Yo-Yo Test?

The Yo-Yo Test, still in use by the Indian team, involves shuttle runs between two markers 20 metres apart at progressively increasing speeds dictated by audio beeps. After each 40-metre run, players get 10 seconds to recover before the pace increases. The test continues until the player can no longer keep up with the beeps, with Level 17.1 set as the minimum benchmark.

Bigger picture

With the introduction of the Bronco Test, Indian cricket’s fitness framework is evolving beyond gym strength. By combining the Yo-Yo Test, the 2-km time trial, and now the Bronco Test, the BCCI is working to ensure players are not just strong but also match-fit, capable of sustaining high performance over long matches and series.

More From This Section

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

ICC reinstates Rohit and Virat in ODI rankings; admits technical glitch

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Rohit, Virat spark retirement rumours as ICC removes them from ODI rankings

DPL 2025

DPL Season 2: East Delhi Riders get the better of Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs

India Vs West indies 2018, Virat Kohli,Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw fires back at critics after maiden FC hundred for Maharashtra

Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan

Babar, Rizwan downgraded as PCB finds no player fit for top contract

Topics : India cricket team BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon