Home / Cricket / News / Archer back after 4 years as ENG announces playing 11 for 3rd Test vs IND

Archer back after 4 years as ENG announces playing 11 for 3rd Test vs IND

England have recalled their ace pacer for the Lord's Test in hopes of regaining the lead in the series

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England have officially named their playing 11 for the all-important third Test against India at Lord’s, and the big headline is the return of Jofra Archer to the Test fold after a four-year absence. The pace sensation last featured in the format in February 2021, coincidentally against the same opponent—India. This marks a significant moment in Archer’s journey, who has battled a series of elbow and back injuries that have kept him out of red-ball cricket since then. His comeback adds a fiery dimension to an England attack looking to bounce back after a crushing defeat in Birmingham. 
 

Tongue makes way as England look to strike back

The only change in England’s 11 sees Archer replacing Josh Tongue, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in its Wednesday release. The rest of the side remains unchanged as the hosts aim to reclaim the lead in a series currently level at 1-1. The Lord’s surface is expected to offer pace and movement, a factor that likely influenced the decision to unleash Archer, who made his debut in the 2019 Ashes and has since taken 42 wickets from 13 Tests at an average of just over 31.

High stakes in Lord’s showdown

After losing the opening Test in Leeds, India stormed back to level the series with a 336-run rout of England at Edgbaston. England captain Ben Stokes and his side now hope that Archer’s inclusion will tilt the scales in their favour at a venue known for its historic duels. Team management believes the speedster’s pace, aggression, and ability to extract bounce could be decisive on the spicy Lord’s track.

England playing 11 for 3rd Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

