Anushka Sharma stars in Gujarat Giants' win: A tale of belief and hard work

At 22, Anushka Sharma reflects on the turning point in her cricket career, recognizing that the COVID-19 lockdown break came at the perfect time for her. "It was a phase where I questioned if I was good enough to pursue cricket professionally," Anushka admits. The doubts began after a challenging season with the Under-19 team, where she struggled to find success. "I thought about giving up cricket after that. For the first time, I realized the sport was more than just fun and games, it was serious," she adds, acknowledging the impact of her early failures.

During a family stroll on the rooftop of their Gwalior home in April 2020, Anushka confided in her parents, who helped her gain clarity. "One bad year doesn’t define your ability. You need to give it time," they reassured her. This conversation sparked a new sense of purpose in Anushka, and she began to focus on improving without being overwhelmed by the pressure to win.

Early Cricketing Days: Shaped by Family and Determination Anushka's introduction to cricket came at a young age, thanks to her elder brother's influence. As a 4-year-old, she first picked up a bat because her brother wanted someone to practice with. "He taught me to bowl, and with that, I began receiving my first compliments in the game," Anushka recalls. Although she didn’t realize it at the time, she was being groomed to be a cricketer. Her father, who was passionate about the sport, took an active role in ensuring Anushka had the right equipment. "I still don’t know what material he used for my pads, but they were extremely light," she says, highlighting her father’s efforts to make her feel equipped for the sport.

At age 14, Anushka made her entry into serious cricket when she attended trials for the Under-16 team in Gwalior. "It was the first time I played alongside girls," she recalls, adding that her exposure to various sports helped her quickly impress selectors. She went on to play for Gwalior’s Under-16 team and later earned a spot with Madhya Pradesh in the zonal Under-16s, where she won the best all-rounder award in the 2018-19 season. The Setback: Facing Self-Doubt and Family Support Despite her rapid rise, Anushka’s journey hit a roadblock during her first season with the Under-19 team. "When the runs didn’t come, it made me wonder if cricket was really for me," Anushka confesses. The pressure to perform and win trophies became overwhelming, and she found herself questioning her future in the sport. "I was more focused on the outcome, and that led to frustration," she admits.

However, her family was a constant source of support. "My parents told me it was just the beginning and that I needed more experience," she says. Their words helped her develop a new mindset. "I realized that I couldn’t control the outcomes, but I could control my effort. I learned to focus on doing my best." Anushka continued her journey, eventually captaining the Under-19 team to victory in the India B team’s championship win. "From that moment, my mindset shifted. I stopped obsessing over wins and losses, and focused more on playing with purpose," she reflects. Virat Kohli: A Source of Inspiration

Anushka’s cricketing role model has always been Virat Kohli. She vividly remembers watching the 2016 World T20 match between India and Australia, where Kohli played one of his finest innings. "He was running all over the field and winning the game almost single-handedly. His performance that day blew me away," Anushka recalls. Kohli’s dedication to fitness, mindset, and consistency became a model for Anushka. "He ticks all the boxes—fitness, mindset, skills, and determination. He’s a complete cricketer," Anushka says, explaining how she tried to incorporate his qualities into her own preparation. The Shift to Shivpuri and Rising Challenges

In 2022, Anushka moved to Shivpuri to train at an academy run by renowned coach Arun Singh. This decision marked a new phase in her career. Despite a challenging period in the senior One-Day tournament, where she only managed one half-century and suffered a hand injury, Anushka was determined to improve. "After my injury, I asked Rajat Patidar, 'How do I score a century?'" she recalls. Patidar’s advice was simple: "Don’t focus on the century. Set small goals and treat every ball like you’re starting at zero." ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming Anushka followed this advice and, in her next senior matches, scored a double century and another century. "I focused on the process, not the outcome, and the results followed," she says. In the 2023-24 Under-23 season, she topped the run charts, demonstrating her growth as a cricketer.

Recognition and Breakthrough in WPL Anushka’s hard work didn’t go unnoticed. In the Madhya Pradesh Premier League, her big-hitting abilities impressed the WPL scouts, leading to her recruitment by Gujarat Giants. "I never expected this to happen," Anushka admits. "But my efforts on the field and in training paid off." Gujarat Giants' head coach, Michael Klinger, was quick to spot her potential. "She’s a fantastic cricketer. She has time at the crease, she can hit both through and over the field, and her temperament is solid. She has everything needed to succeed at the highest level," Klinger praises.

Impressive Debut in WPL 2026 In just 26 balls into Gujarat Giants’ 2026 WPL campaign, Anushka was thrown into the deep end, batting at No. 3. Despite the early pressure and her skipper struggling at the other end, she managed to score 18 runs off her first 19 deliveries. But soon, her game-changing ability was on full display as she launched into a range of strokes, including sweeps, pulls, and reverse paddles. "She’s got the ability to handle pressure and play with great awareness," Klinger says. Her contributions, despite not making the top score, were pivotal in Gujarat’s victory. "Even if she didn’t top the scorecard, her efforts laid the foundation for our win," Klinger adds.