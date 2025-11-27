Who is Anushka Sharma? Cricketer bought by Gujarat Giants at WPL auction

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players in first mega auction The Gujarat Giants made one of the most intriguing picks of the WPL 2026 Mega Auction when they secured young Indian talent Anushka Brijmohan Sharma for ₹45 lakh. The Madhya Pradesh batter, whose name often prompts curiosity because it mirrors that of a Bollywood icon, entered the auction on the back of consistent domestic performances and saw her stock rise sharply. Several teams were reportedly keeping a close watch on her progress, believing she could evolve into a dependable Indian option in the middle order. Team analysts were said to have highlighted her ability to contribute with both bat and ball, and the Giants eventually outbid others to bring her into a squad that is being rebuilt with long-term planning in mind.

Who Is Anushka Sharma? Anushka Brijmohan Sharma represents a wide spectrum of domestic teams, including Madhya Pradesh Women, India C Women, India B Women U-19, Central Zone Women, India E Women, and Bundelkhand Bulls Women. Born on April 5, 2003, the 22-year-old has been regarded in coaching circles as one of the more promising all-round prospects in the women’s circuit. Support staff who have worked with her describe her as someone who “absorbs situations well” and “thrives under pressure,” reflecting her steady rise through the ranks. Consistent numbers across formats Sharma’s domestic numbers add substance to the growing excitement around her. In one-day cricket, she averages 63, finds the boundary roughly every 10 balls, and manages a wicket around every 27 balls, showcasing her ability to influence games in both departments.

In WDT20, she averages 21.8 runs per match while taking wickets at an interval of 18 balls, reflecting her utility in the shortest format. Across her career, she has accumulated over 4,000 runs, often rescuing lower-order situations or accelerating in the final overs when required. Those familiar with her development often mention that her game awareness has improved significantly over the past two seasons. Standout tournament performances Her breakout moment arrived at the Senior Women’s Interzonal Trophy, where she smashed 80 off 58 balls for Central Zone and wrapped up the tournament with 155 runs at a strike rate of 125. In the most recent Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, she piled up 207 runs for Madhya Pradesh, further strengthening her case as one of the most exciting uncapped players in the country.