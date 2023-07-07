Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Mitchell Marsh's century put Australia ahead on Day 1

Mitch Marsh celebrated his test comeback by smashing a century and taking a wicket as Australia led England by 195 runs after day one of the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday.

Marsh's scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4. To put it in even better perspective, the allrounder and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108.

After Marsh was out on the stroke of tea at 240-5, Australia collapsed to be all out for 263 with fast bowler Mark Wood in his test return taking 5-34.

Marsh capped an unforgettable day in his first test in four years when he got England's third wicket when Zac Crawley nicked off.

England was 68-3 at stumps, trailing by 195 runs. On their home ground, Joe Root was on 19 and Jonny Bairstow on 1.



Ashes 3rd Test: WATCH England vs Australia Day 1 highlights

