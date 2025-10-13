Ranji Trophy: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar's vice-captain

In a move that has stirred both excitement and unease, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, one of India’s brightest cricketing talents, has been named Bihar’s vice-captain for the opening two rounds of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 season, starting October 15. The team will be led by batter Sakibul Gani, as Bihar prepare to open their campaign against Arunachal Pradesh in Patna.

But behind the promising young squad lies a story of administrative disarray and hurried decisions that once again expose the cracks within the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA).

Why this story matters

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rapid rise captured national attention not only for his precocious talent but also for what his appointment represents — the desperation of a struggling state unit to rebuild its credibility through youth.

Bihar’s 2024–25 season was nothing short of disastrous. The team failed to win a single game, securing just one point in seven matches and suffering six outright defeats, and was relegated to the Plate league. With the association under mounting pressure to turn things around, the decision to elevate a teenage prodigy reflects both ambition and uncertainty. What’s the latest The announcement of Suryavanshi’s appointment came barely 48 hours before the start of the season — a last-minute call after the BCA was forced to appoint an ad hoc selector to complete a three-member panel. The BCCI directed the state body to form a five-member selection committee “at the earliest,” highlighting yet another episode of administrative disorganisation in Patna.

For now, Suryavanshi’s inclusion is being seen as a bold step towards renewal — but it also underscores the fragility of Bihar’s cricketing structure, still reeling from years of infighting and governance lapses. The making of a prodigy Suryavanshi’s rise through the ranks has been nothing short of phenomenal. On the India Under-19 tour of Australia, he lit up Brisbane with a 78-ball century in the first four-day match and finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the series, with 133 runs in three innings. Earlier in England, he smashed 143 off 64 balls in Worcester — the fastest century in youth one-dayers — finishing with 355 runs in five matches at a staggering strike rate of 174.01.

Despite being only 14, Suryavanshi has already made waves at the professional level. He became the youngest centurion in men’s T20s after scoring 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025, and had earlier made headlines as the youngest player ever picked in the league, debuting at 13. Bihar’s gamble on youth Suryavanshi’s first-class record — 100 runs from 10 innings in five matches — might seem modest, but his natural talent and temperament have prompted selectors to fast-track him into a leadership role. Bihar’s squad, captained by Sakibul Gani, is an even mix of young hopefuls and experienced domestic campaigners. After years of mediocrity, the BCA is banking on the energy of players like Suryavanshi to resurrect its fortunes and reclaim a place in the Elite division.

Yet, there is an underlying anxiety — the youngster’s commitments with India Under-19 may limit his Ranji availability, with the Under-19 World Cup in early 2026 looming on the horizon. BCA’s ongoing struggle The Bihar Cricket Association remains under scrutiny for its chronic administrative lapses. The recent BCCI directive to appoint a full five-member selection committee has only added to the turmoil. Over the past few years, the BCA has faced repeated allegations of mismanagement, delayed payments, and poor infrastructure — issues that have hampered player development and morale. The late appointments ahead of the new season have done little to restore confidence among players or fans. While Suryavanshi’s appointment injects hope, it also highlights the irony — a state banking on a 14-year-old to lead its revival amid organisational chaos.