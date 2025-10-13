Campbell becomes 1st West Indian opener to hit century in India since 2002

West Indies opener John Campbell achieved a rare milestone on Day 4 of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, becoming the first West Indian opener to score a Test century in India in 23 years.

Check India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 full scorecard and match updates here Campbell’s gritty hundred came in the visitors’ second innings after India enforced the follow-on on Day 3, and stood out as a display of resilience against a dominant Indian bowling attack.

Ending a 23-year drought

The last West Indian opener to register a Test century on Indian soil was Wavell Hinds, who scored a hundred at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 2002. Campbell’s effort not only ended that long wait but also marked a significant moment for West Indies’ top order, which has often struggled for consistency in recent years.

Campbell’s innings was also historic in several other respects: It was the first Test hundred by a West Indies opener in any match since March 2023.

The first century by a West Indies opener against India since Daren Ganga’s 135 in Basseterre in 2006.

And the first by a West Indies opener in India since Hinds’ landmark knock in 2002. A century-long in the making Campbell’s hundred — his maiden Test century — came after 48 innings as an opener, placing him second on the all-time list for most innings to a first Test ton in that position.

Most innings to maiden Test hundred as an opener: 58 – Trevor Goddard

48 – John Campbell *

44 – Daren Ganga

32 – Imrul Kayes

31 – Bob Simpson His innings reflected patience and discipline, qualities that had often eluded the left-hander in the early part of his career. Against a quality Indian spin trio led by Ravindra Jadeja, Campbell mixed caution with aggression, displaying sound judgment of length and using his feet effectively. A rare bright spot for the West Indies While the series has largely been dominated by India, Campbell’s performance offered a glimmer of promise for the visiting side. His knock not only helped West Indies avoid an innings defeat but also gave the team’s young batting lineup a much-needed morale boost.