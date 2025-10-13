Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA vs BAN playing 11, live time and streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA vs BAN playing 11, live time and streaming

These two teams last met in a One Day International (ODI) in 2023, where South Africa completely outplayed Bangladesh.

SA vs BAN
SA vs BAN
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 14th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played between South Africa and Bangladesh on Monday, October 13, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST.
 
These two teams last met in a One Day International (ODI) in 2023, where South Africa completely outplayed Bangladesh. In that match, South Africa posted a mammoth total of 317 runs and went on to win by a huge margin of 216 runs, showcasing their dominance. That game was part of a three-match ODI series, which South Africa won 2-1.
 
Heading into this World Cup clash, Bangladesh will be aiming for redemption on the big stage. The team will be eager to turn the tables and make a statement against a side that has historically held the upper hand. On the other hand, South Africa will look to maintain their winning momentum and assert their authority in the tournament.
 
With both teams having a point to prove, fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with competitive spirit and high-stakes action in Visakhapatnam. 
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women probable playing 11
 
South Africa Women Playing 11: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
 
Bangladesh Women Playing 11: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi
 
South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women: Head-to-head in WODIs
 
Total matches played: 21
SA Women won: 18
BAN Women won: 3
No result/tied: 0
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women full squad
 
South Africa Women’s squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso
 
Bangladesh Women’s squad: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fargana Hoque 
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025?
South Africa Women will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh Women in Match 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 13.
 
What will be the venue for the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 13?
The match between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
 
What time will the toss take place for the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 4: Jadeja breaks the partnership; Campbell departs

Campbell becomes 1st West Indian opener to hit century in India since 2002

Women's World Cup: Records galore in Vizag during India vs Australia match

Healy's record ton powers Australia to historic chase vs India in WC

IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 2nd Test Day 4 play today?

Topics :South Africa cricket teamBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story