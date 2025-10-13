ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA vs BAN playing 11, live time and streaming

The 14th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played between South Africa and Bangladesh on Monday, October 13, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST.

These two teams last met in a One Day International (ODI) in 2023, where South Africa completely outplayed Bangladesh. In that match, South Africa posted a mammoth total of 317 runs and went on to win by a huge margin of 216 runs, showcasing their dominance. That game was part of a three-match ODI series, which South Africa won 2-1.

Heading into this World Cup clash, Bangladesh will be aiming for redemption on the big stage. The team will be eager to turn the tables and make a statement against a side that has historically held the upper hand. On the other hand, South Africa will look to maintain their winning momentum and assert their authority in the tournament. ALSO READ: Women's World Cup: Records galore in Vizag during India vs Australia match With both teams having a point to prove, fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with competitive spirit and high-stakes action in Visakhapatnam. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women probable playing 11

South Africa Women Playing 11: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba Bangladesh Women Playing 11: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches played: 21 SA Women won: 18 BAN Women won: 3 No result/tied: 0 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women full squad South Africa Women’s squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso

Bangladesh Women's squad: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fargana Hoque

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming and telecast details When will the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? South Africa Women will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh Women in Match 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 13.

What will be the venue for the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 13? The match between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. What time will the toss take place for the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled?