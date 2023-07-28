Home / Cricket / News / Kohli best in business: De Villiers compares him to Federer, Woods, Messi

Kohli best in business: De Villiers compares him to Federer, Woods, Messi

Former South Africa captain and RCB teammate of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers compared him to the greatest sportspersons around the world

BS Web Team New Delhi
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli react after RCB vs KKR match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 12th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Virat Kohli’s century in his 100th Test has made former South Africa captain AB de Villiers compare him to the best athletes in different sports. De Villiers, who played alongside Kohli for the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that Kohli’s desire to be the best has put him on the pedestal with the very best in the world. 

“I see a similar thing in the greatest sportsmen worldwide. I have seen Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic. All of them have one thing in common which is desire hunger and a fighting spirit. 

The desire to never give up they want to win the medals they want to be the champions you see Ronaldo and Messi that’s the thing that makes Virat Kohli the best in the business,” de Villiers said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel AB de Villiers 360. 

 

De Villiers who hit 8765 Test runs in 114 games, felt that success in red-ball cricket always makes a batter feel special. He reaasoned that the challenge of batting six to seven hours a day overpowers a burst of 10-20 overs quick showdown of limited overs. 

“Even though I have performed in T20s and have scored ODI centuries. White ball cricket was more or less a thing where just going into the right frame of mind on that particular day, you can get over the hurdles you won’t be challenged all day. 

But to get a Test century even on wicket which is not offering a lot to the bowlers, you still have to bat for 6-7 hours sometimes because they are that patient with their fields, It is just testing you constantly. I have always cherished as a cricketer to be in those situations,” said the 39-year-old who scored 22 hundreds and 46 fifties for the Proteas in the longest format. 

Also Read

WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

WATCH: Lionel Messi's most watched goal for Inter Miami in America

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Size matters! Why Suryakumar wore Samson's jersey in IND vs WI 1st ODI?

Harmanpreet Kaur controversy: Binny, Laxman to speak to India captain - Jay

IND vs WI: We wanted to give game time to our ODI players - Rohit Sharma

IND vs WI 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja set up easy victory in Bridgetown

Topics :Virat KohliBS Web ReportsAB de VilliersCricketRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story