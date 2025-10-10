Home / Cricket / News / Asia Cup 2025 trophy locked in Dubai amid India-Pakistan post-final dispute

Asia Cup 2025 trophy locked in Dubai amid India-Pakistan post-final dispute

According to sources close to the ACC, the trophy has not been handed over to the Indian team and remains at the council's office under strict instructions

The Asia Cup 2025 trophy remains locked at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai following an unprecedented fallout at the tournament's conclusion. The Indian team, after winning the final against Pakistan on September 28, declined to receive the trophy from ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, triggering a diplomatic and cricketing standoff.
 
Trophy Withheld on Naqvi’s Orders
 
According to sources close to the ACC, the trophy has not been handed over to the Indian team and remains at the council’s office under strict instructions. "The ACC has been told explicitly by Chairman Naqvi not to release the trophy without his direct consent and physical presence," the source revealed. Naqvi, who also serves as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is Pakistan’s Interior Minister, allegedly walked away with the trophy after India's refusal to accept it from him at the presentation. 
 
Tensions Fuel the Standoff
 
The trophy dispute reflects the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, both on and off the field. The situation intensified following the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to increased animosity between the two cricketing nations. Throughout the Asia Cup, Indian players reportedly avoided handshakes and on-field interactions with the Pakistani team, while symbolic political gestures were exchanged on multiple occasions.
 
Naqvi's Political Overtones and BCCI’s Objection
 
Naqvi, known for making politically charged statements on social media during the tournament, has further irked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His insistence on personally handing over the trophy has been met with strong criticism. The BCCI believes Naqvi overstepped his role by refusing to allow the trophy to be sent to India through official channels, despite the BCCI being one of the tournament’s primary hosts.
 
Possible ICC Action on the Horizon
 
The BCCI is reportedly preparing to raise the issue at the upcoming ICC meeting. There is growing speculation that India may push for disciplinary action against Naqvi, including a possible censure or removal from his directorial role within the ICC structure.
 
Uncertain Future for Trophy and Leadership
 
It remains to be seen whether this standoff will have broader implications for Naqvi’s future in cricket administration or for PCB's relationship with the ACC and ICC. Until then, the Asia Cup 2025 trophy remains in limbo, symbolizing the unresolved tensions between two of the sport’s biggest stakeholders.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

