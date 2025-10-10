Yashasvi Jaiswal hits 7th Test hundred; Completes 3000 runs in Test cricket

The 23-year-old achieved this milestone during India’s second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 10, 2025.

Jaiswal, celebrated for his fearless batting and consistent performances, has quickly become a key figure in India’s top-order lineup. Since making his debut, he has made significant contributions across both Test and limited-overs cricket, demonstrating his versatility and appetite for big innings.

By reaching this mark, Jaiswal joins a prestigious group of young Indian cricketers, such as Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan, who have crossed 3,000 international runs early in their careers. His swift run accumulation underscores his potential and vital role in India’s cricketing future.

Across 50 matches, Jaiswal has combined aggressive strokeplay with solid technique. This achievement further cements his reputation as one of India’s most promising young talents and a key player to watch ahead of the 2027 World Cup.