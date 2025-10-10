IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Day 1 full scorecard, session report

India skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day Both captains after the toss:
Roston Chase - We were batting first as well, the pitch looks dry, so not too worried. Obviously, we had some meetings and we had some deep discussions as batters. And something that came up in meetings, we want to really try to bat the whole day and bat 90 overs. That's something that we're really looking forward to doing. I just think we need to stay positive, in the present, and just play every ball on merit and not worry about what's happened before. Yeah, two changes from the King out and Johann Layne out, Tevim Imlach in and Anderson Phillip in. Just take that Anderson Phillip with the new ball, he's a good new ball bowler. We think we need to strike early with the new ball. And also - Imlach - he's a good player of spin coming from Guyana and used to these kind of low turning tracks. So we think he'll be a good fit for this wicket.
Shubman Gill - We will bat first, the wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and to be able to have the same intensity in every match that we play. Something that we often speak about and that's what we are trying to look for in this test match as well. Honestly, not much. I am still the same person but definitely have more responsibilities now. But I like responsibilities and a very exciting future for me (on being elevated across all formats). We have got the same team.
|IND vs WI 2d Test Day 1 broadcast details
|Region/Country
|Channel/Platform
|India
|Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1
|West Indies
|ESPN (Sign-up here)
|Australia
|Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports 2
|United Kingdom (UK)
|TNT Sports 1
|Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
|StarzPlay
|USA & Canada
|Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here)
|Pakistan
|Tapmad
|South Africa
|SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212
