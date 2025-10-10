Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Day 1 full scorecard, session report

Led by Roston Chase, the visitors will look to show more resilience, with senior players like Chase and Shai Hope needing to lead by example.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
India and West Indies face off in the second and final Test of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, starting today. India leads the series 1-0 after a dominant innings-and-140-run victory in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.  Check IND vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1 and full scorecard here
 
The opening Test saw a lackluster performance from the West Indies, who were bowled out twice within three days. India lost only five wickets in the entire match, with their bowlers performing well, although the pitch itself didn’t offer much to warrant such a collapse from the visitors. The West Indies batters threw away their wickets with poor shot selection and will be aiming for a more composed and disciplined effort in the second Test. 

India skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day  Both captains after the toss:

Roston Chase - We were batting first as well, the pitch looks dry, so not too worried. Obviously, we had some meetings and we had some deep discussions as batters. And something that came up in meetings, we want to really try to bat the whole day and bat 90 overs. That's something that we're really looking forward to doing.  I just think we need to stay positive, in the present, and just play every ball on merit and not worry about what's happened before. Yeah, two changes from the King out and Johann Layne out, Tevim Imlach in and Anderson Phillip in. Just take that Anderson Phillip with the new ball, he's a good new ball bowler. We think we need to strike early with the new ball. And also - Imlach - he's a good player of spin coming from Guyana and used to these kind of low turning tracks. So we think he'll be a good fit for this wicket.  

Shubman Gill - We will bat first, the wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and to be able to have the same intensity in every match that we play. Something that we often speak about and that's what we are trying to look for in this test match as well. Honestly, not much. I am still the same person but definitely have more responsibilities now. But I like responsibilities and a very exciting future for me (on being elevated across all formats). We have got the same team.

 
For India, Sai Sudharsan will be hoping to find form after scoring just 7 in the first Test. Meanwhile, Jaiswal, Gill, Rahul, Jurel, and Jadeja will look to build on their solid starts and convert them into big scores in Delhi.   
IND vs WI 2d Test Day 1 broadcast details
Region/Country Channel/Platform
India Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1
West Indies ESPN (Sign-up here)
Australia Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sports 2
United Kingdom (UK) TNT Sports 1
Middle East & North Africa (MENA) StarzPlay
USA & Canada Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here)
Pakistan Tapmad
South Africa SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212
Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match being held?
The second Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
 
When does the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 start?
The second Test match of the series begins on October 10, 2025.
 
What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1?
Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd Test in India?
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network across India.
 
How can viewers stream the India vs West Indies 2nd Test online in India?
Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

