ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

New Zealand Women (NZ W) are set to face Bangladesh Women (BAN W) in Match 11 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, scheduled for October 10 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Led by Sophie Devine, New Zealand have endured a tough start to their campaign. Despite boasting a talented lineup, they currently sit in seventh place on the points table, having suffered consecutive defeats—an 89-run loss to Australia followed by a six-wicket defeat to South Africa. With pressure mounting, the Kiwis will be desperate to notch their first win of the tournament.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are in a similar position. After back-to-back losses, they find themselves at the bottom of the standings. Captain Nigar Sultana and her side will need to reassess their approach and come up with a fresh strategy if they are to bounce back in the competition.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women playing 11 New Zealand Women playing 11 (probable): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing Bangladesh Women playing 11 (probable): Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches played: 4 NZ Women won: 2 BAN Women won: 0 No result/tied: 2 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women full squad

New Zealand Women’s squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hannah Rowe Bangladesh Women’s squad: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fargana Hoque ICC Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming and telecast details When will the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

New Zealand Women will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh Women in Match 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 10. What will be the venue for the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 10? The match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. What time will the toss take place for the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

What time will the first ball of the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?