Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

Australia are set to face South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series, with the visitors aiming to bounce back after a close loss in the opening encounter. This match preview highlights South Africa’s probable playing XI and their mindset heading into a crucial fixture.

The Proteas, coming off a strong T20 run including a tri-series final against New Zealand in Zimbabwe, are blending form and momentum. Their squad features a solid mix of youth and experience, with key inclusions such as skipper Aiden Markram and senior pacer Kagiso Rabada adding strength to the side. Both players missed the last assignment but return as crucial leaders for this series.

The likely top order will see Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram open the innings. Rickelton impressed with a composed half-century in the first match and will look to carry that form forward. South Africa's middle order features exciting talents like Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen, creating a dynamic batting core. With the series on the line, expect the Proteas to come out with intent and renewed focus. Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11: Australia playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi Australia vs South Africa Head-to-Head in T20Is Total matches played: 26 Australia won: 18 South Africa won: 8 No result: 0 Australia vs South Africa T20I full squad Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I live match time AUS vs SA live streaming and telecast details When does the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I match take place? The second T20I between Australia and South Africa will be played on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. What is the venue of the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I match? The match will be held at Marrara Oval, Darwin, Australia. At what time will the live toss for the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I take place? The toss for the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I match will take place at 2:15 PM IST, 6:15 PM local time (Darwin).