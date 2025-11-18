Babar Azam penalised for code of conduct breach during PAK vs SL 3rd ODI

Pakistan’s premier batter Babar Azam has been fined and handed a demerit point after an emotional reaction to his dismissal during the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. The 31-year-old was docked 10% of his match fee for striking the stumps with his bat moments after being given out. The incident added a blemish to what was otherwise an impressive series for the Pakistan captain.

Violation of ICC Code of Conduct

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Babar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct. This clause pertains specifically to the abuse of cricket equipment, playing surfaces, or any fixtures and fittings within the field of play during an international match. Such offences fall under Level 1 breaches, which are the mildest category but still carry official sanctions.

With this ruling, Babar received his first demerit point in the ongoing 24-month cycle, a system designed to monitor player behaviour over time. Although a single point does not lead to suspension, accumulating four or more within two years can result in a ban. Umpires and Match Referee's Decision The charge was initiated by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, with support from third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi. The proposed punishment came from match referee Ali Naqvi of the ICC International Panel.