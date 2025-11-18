Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 playing 11, live streaming

India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 playing 11, live streaming

Oman earned their first win of the tournament, edging UAE by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish.

IND A vs Oman A Asia Cup rising stars playing 11

IND A vs Oman A Asia Cup rising stars playing 11

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a heavy defeat to Pakistan A in Group B on Sunday, India A find themselves in a must-win situation in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 as they prepare to face Oman in their final league match on Tuesday, November 18, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
 
Pakistan A, with two wins from two matches, have already secured a spot in the semifinals. India A and Oman both sit on two points each, making Tuesday’s clash a decider for the final semifinal berth from Group B. The United Arab Emirates are already eliminated after losing both of their games.
 
 
India A enter the match in second place, thanks to a superior net run rate over Oman. The team began with a dominant 148-run win against UAE but suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Pakistan A, where only Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Naman Dhir showed resistance. Pakistan A chased down the target in just 13.2 overs, powered by Maaz Sadaqat, who remained unbeaten on 79, following up his 96 not out from the opening match.
 
Oman, meanwhile, earned their first win of the tournament, edging UAE by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish.
 
India A vs Oman: Playing 11

Also Read

Sadaqat

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: No handshakes as PAK beat IND by 8 wickets

IND vs PAK Asia Cup rising stars 2025

IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir defends tough Eden pitch, calls It 'Exactly what India wanted'

IND vs SA 1st Test

ICC World Test Championship points table after IND vs SA 1st Test

India vs South Africa

Home advantage no more? India lose four of their last six Tests at home

 
Oman Playing 11: Hammad Mirza(w/c), Sufyan Yousaf, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Narayan Saishiv, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra
 
India A Playing 11: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma
 
India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising stars: Full squad
 
India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak
 
Oman A Squad: Hammad Mirza(c), Sufyan Yousaf(w), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hassnain Shah, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha, MD Yousuf
 
India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising stars: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman begin?
The first India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will kick off on Tuesday, November 18.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman?
The India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman take place?
The toss for the India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman begin?
The India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman?
The live telecast of the India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman?
The live streaming of the India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
 

More From This Section

BAN A vs AFG A

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN dominate with 8-wicket win vs AFG

Asia Cup rising stars points table

Asia Cup Rising Stars Points Table: Group Standings, India's Qualification

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup rising stars

BAN vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

India A vs Pakistan A live streamimg and telecast details

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, time, live streaming

IND vs SA Day 3

India vs South Africa 1st Test highlights: South Africa beat India in low-scoring thriller

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon