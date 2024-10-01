Historic Kanpur Test: Records Galore in India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, one of India's oldest Test venues, might have hosted its last international match, but it witnessed a flurry of records during the India vs Bangladesh second Test. After Rohit Sharma's men took to the field, they registered the fastest team scores of 50, 150, 200, and 250 , demonstrating how to take control of a Test match, even one that saw over two days of play lost due to rain and poor drainage at the stadium.

With their victory against Bangladesh in the second Test, India extended their record to 18 consecutive Test series wins at home, an achievement they have accomplished over the last 11 years.

Most consecutive Test series wins at home

18 and counting – India (2013–2024)

10 – Australia (1994–2000)

10 – Australia (2004–2008)

8 – West Indies (1976–1986)

8 – New Zealand (2017–2020)

Bumrah's exceptional record with the old ball in home conditions

To secure the win against Bangladesh, India needed to take 20 wickets. After dismissing three batsmen on Day 1, India took the remaining 17 wickets in 121 overs—74.2 in the first innings and 47 in the second. Jasprit Bumrah, India's key bowler, played a pivotal role by ensuring the Bangladeshi tail did not extend their innings. Bumrah’s performance with the old ball further solidified his reputation as one of the best pacers in the game.

Bumrah's record with the old ball in home Tests (overs 26 to 80)

Overs: 103.4

Wickets: 30

Average: 10.03

Strike Rate: 20.73

Economy Rate: 2.9

India’s highest run rate in a Test match







India's victory in Kanpur was largely driven by their outstanding batting. Following the match, India's premier off-spinner revealed that Rohit Sharma had encouraged the team to aim for a result, whether it meant scoring 400 runs in 50 overs or being bowled out for 150. This aggressive mindset was reflected in their combined run rate of 7.36 across both innings.

Highest run rate by a team in a Test (both innings combined)

7.36 – IND vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024

6.80 – SA vs ZIM, Cape Town, 2005

6.73 – ENG vs PAK, Rawalpindi, 2022

6.43 – ENG vs IRE, Lord's, 2023

5.73 – ENG vs BAN, Chester-le-Street, 2005

Since June 2022, there have been 16 Tests in which teams have scored at over five runs per over across both innings—seven of these have occurred during this period, with six by England and one by India.

Jais-ball: The new way to perceive Test batting

While Virender Sehwag transformed Test batting for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as the new star. In the Kanpur Test, Jaiswal became the second Indian batsman to score 50 or more in both innings of a Test with a strike rate exceeding 100, following Sehwag. Additionally, Jaiswal broke Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most Test runs by an Indian before turning 23, amassing 929 runs in a calendar year, surpassing Gavaskar's 918 in 1971.

50-plus scores at SR ≥ 100 in both innings of a Test (India)



55(46) & 55(55) – Virender Sehwag vs WI, Delhi, 2011

72(51) & 51(45) – Yashasvi Jaiswal vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024

Other key records achieved in Kanpur Test

Most wins in Test cricket

414 – Australia

397 – England

183 – West Indies

180 – India

179 – South Africa

Highest run rates in a Test in India

4.39 – IND vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024

4.13 – IND vs SL, Chennai, 1982

4.12 – IND vs WI, Rajkot, 2018

4.10 – IND vs WI, Mumbai WS, 2013

4.01 – IND vs BAN, Kolkata, 2019

4.00 – IND vs AFG, Bengaluru, 2018

Fewest balls faced to win a Test (both innings combined)

276 – ENG vs WI, Bridgetown, 1935

281 – IND vs SA, Cape Town, 2024

300 – SA vs ZIM, Cape Town, 2005

312 – IND vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024

327 – AUS vs SA, Melbourne, 1932

Test victories despite over two days of lost play

ENG vs NZ, Dunedin, 1955

ENG vs NZ, Headingley, 1958

ENG vs SA, Centurion, 2000

NZ vs BAN, Hamilton, 2001

NZ vs BAN, Wellington, 2019

NZ vs IND, Southampton, 2021

ENG vs SA, The Oval, 2022

IND vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024

Notably, the Centurion Test in 2000 featured the only forfeited innings in Test cricket history, while the WTC 2021 final in Southampton had a reserve day.



(Stats credit: cricinfo and cricbuzz)