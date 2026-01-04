Bangladesh announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026, Jaker Ali misses out

Bangladesh pace bowler Taskin Ahmed has been named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled from February 7 to March 8 across India and Sri Lanka. Taskin, who missed the recent home series against Ireland, has made his return to the shortest format after playing for Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20. His inclusion strengthens Bangladesh’s bowling attack as they prepare for the global tournament.

New Leadership and Squad Changes

Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Litton Kumar Das (captain), Mohammed Saif Hassan (vice-captain), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Qazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Md Shaifuddin, Shoriful Islam

Top-order batter Litton Kumar Das will captain Bangladesh for the T20 World Cup, with Mohammed Saif Hassan serving as his vice-captain. However, notable absentees include wicketkeeper Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, and in-form batter Najmul Hossain Shanto, who have not been included in the squad. Their omission has raised eyebrows, given Shanto's recent form.

Bangladesh’s Group Stage Fixtures Bangladesh will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on the opening day of the tournament, facing the West Indies on February 7 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Their subsequent fixtures are: Feb 9: Bangladesh vs Italy (Eden Gardens, Kolkata) Feb 14: Bangladesh vs England (Eden Gardens, Kolkata) Feb 17: Bangladesh vs Nepal (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai) Security Concerns Cast Shadow Over Tournament Build-Up The lead-up to the World Cup has been overshadowed by concerns about the safety of Bangladesh’s players, fans, and officials in India. These concerns escalated following the exclusion of Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL squad. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) convened an emergency meeting to address this issue and is now planning to write to the ICC for assurances regarding security during the tournament.