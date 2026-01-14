Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC head-to-head record over the years

Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will feature a battle between two struggling teams at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. On Wednesday, January 14, Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) will take on UP Warriorz (UP W) in what promises to be an intense encounter. Due to ongoing elections in Navi Mumbai, the match will be played behind closed doors, with no spectators allowed inside the stadium.

Under the leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals Women have had a tough start to the season. Despite a competitive performance against Gujarat Giants Women, they failed to secure a victory, leaving them with two losses from their opening games. With time running out, the Capitals will need to quickly regroup and find their form if they hope to secure their first win in WPL 2026.

Similar to Delhi, UP Warriorz have had a challenging run in the tournament. After a loss to Gujarat Giants in their season opener, they were also defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in their second match. For the Warriorz, the upcoming game holds additional emotional significance, as it will see their captain, Meg Lanning, face the team she captained for the last three seasons. This adds an extra layer of intrigue to what is already a crucial match for both sides. With all that in mind, let's take a look at how their head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals: head to head in WPL UPW vs DC H2H stats over the years Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue 5th Match 2023 Delhi Capitals Women (211-4)* UP Warriorz Women (169-5) Mar 7, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 20th Match 2023 Delhi Capitals Women (142-5) UP Warriorz Women (138-6)* Mar 21, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 4th Match 2024 Delhi Capitals Women (123-1) UP Warriorz Women (119-9) Feb 26, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 15th Match 2024 UP Warriorz Women (138-8) Delhi Capitals Women (137) Mar 8, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 6th Match 2025 Delhi Capitals Women (167-3) UP Warriorz Women (166-7) Feb 19, 2025 BCA Stadium, Kotambi 8th Match 2025 UP Warriorz Women (177-9) Delhi Capitals Women (144) Feb 22, 2025 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

2023: DC Dominates Early Matches In 2023, Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) had the upper hand in the early stages of their encounters with UP Warriorz (UPW). 5th Match (March 7, 2023): DC W won convincingly, setting a target of 211/4. UPW could only manage 169/5 in reply, losing by a substantial margin. The match was played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. 20th Match (March 21, 2023): DC W continued their winning streak, posting 142/5. UPW fought hard but came up short, finishing with 138/6. This close contest took place at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

2024: A Split in Wins 2024 saw a more balanced contest between the two teams, with both sides registering victories in the season. 4th Match (February 26, 2024): DC W triumphed again, putting up 123/1 in a rain-impacted match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. UPW could only manage 119/9, as they lost by a narrow margin. 15th Match (March 8, 2024): However, UPW bounced back in the next encounter, overcoming DC W by a single run. UPW scored 138/8, and DC W fell just short, finishing with 137 runs. This thrilling match took place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.