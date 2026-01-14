Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hazlewood optimistic for T20 World Cup 2026 return despite injury setbacks

The timing of the World Cup works in Hazlewood's favor, as Australia's first match is against Ireland on February 11, 2026.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

Australia's fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is optimistic about being fit for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka next month, despite missing out on the Ashes due to injury. Hazlewood was initially sidelined with a hamstring strain at the beginning of the England series, followed by an Achilles issue during his rehabilitation. Although he won’t participate in the latter stages of the Big Bash League (BBL) or the T20Is against Pakistan in January, Hazlewood is targeting a warm-up match before the World Cup to ensure he’s match-ready.
 
The World Cup Schedule Works in His Favor
 
The timing of the World Cup works in Hazlewood’s favor, as Australia’s first match is against Ireland on February 11, 2026. Hazlewood is hoping to make a full recovery by then, and with a well-timed warm-up match, he aims to be in peak form. While there were discussions about holding back fellow bowler Pat Cummins to ensure full fitness, Hazlewood is confident he will be available for the start of the tournament.
 
 
Managing Injury Challenges and Workload
 
Over the last few years, Hazlewood has battled a series of injuries, particularly to his side and calf. Despite this, he has continued to push himself, playing a crucial role in Australia’s successes. He admits that these injuries sometimes stem from the workload required for long red-ball cricket spells, especially after recovery periods. 

Hazlewood’s recent Achilles issue, though linked to his past ankle niggles, has given him time to reassess his training methods. He has been experimenting with varying his bowling workload, such as taking breaks between bowling sessions, to prevent future injuries.
 
Adjusting His Training Approach
 
Although Hazlewood’s gym routine has remained largely unchanged, he’s focusing on tailoring his bowling workload differently. He is considering a more balanced training schedule, where he bowls two or three consecutive days followed by a few rest days, instead of a more traditional schedule of bowling every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Hazlewood believes this will allow his body to recover more effectively and reduce the risk of further injuries.
 
Looking Ahead: IPL and Australia’s Busy Test Calendar
 
While the T20 World Cup is Hazlewood’s immediate focus, he is also preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season with defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Later this year, Australia will embark on a challenging 21-Test stretch in 11 months, which includes major series in India and England. Hazlewood acknowledges that managing his workload across such a packed schedule will require careful planning.
 
Balancing Red-Ball and White-Ball Cricket
 
Hazlewood, 35, is aware that balancing the intensity of Test cricket with the demands of limited-overs formats is challenging. He has learned to approach each Test with a flexible mindset, recognizing that the workload varies based on the type of match. For example, the toll of a grueling Test match in Sydney can be more physically demanding compared to others, which may require him to rest or rotate during the series.
 
While Hazlewood is confident in his abilities, he understands the importance of monitoring his body and adjusting his schedule to avoid overexertion. As Australia prepares for a busy period, he remains focused on performing at his best while ensuring his long-term fitness.
 
Realistic Approach to Future Tests
 
Hazlewood, who feels "young" within Australia’s pace attack, is taking a realistic approach to the upcoming series. He recognizes that if he plays too many Tests in succession, weaknesses might creep in, and therefore, managing his fitness will be key. Hazlewood is prepared to make necessary adjustments and sit out games if needed, ensuring he remains at his best for the challenges ahead.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

