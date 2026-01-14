Home / Cricket / News / ICC to launch second phase of T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales at 7 PM today

ICC to launch second phase of T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales at 7 PM today

The ICC is now preparing to release the remaining tickets, which will become available online today at exactly 7 PM IST and SLST.

T20 World Cup tickets
T20 World Cup tickets
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 6:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched the second phase of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This follows the first phase, which began on December 11. During the initial sale, the ICC made tickets available for 24 out of the 55 scheduled matches, offering affordable entry-level prices to enhance accessibility for fans. Tickets for matches in India were priced as low as INR 100, while games in Sri Lanka were priced at LKR 1000.
 
Exclusions in the First Phase
 
The first batch of ticket sales did not include tickets for India’s three group-stage matches against Pakistan, the USA, and Namibia, nor did it cover the Super 8 matches. These high-demand fixtures were excluded from the initial release, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the next phase.
 
Second Phase of Ticket Sales
 
The ICC is now preparing to release the remaining tickets, which will become available online today at exactly 7 PM IST and SLST. Fans eager to attend the tournament can now purchase tickets for the remaining matches, including those that were previously unavailable. 
 
T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Essential Information
 
Ticket Sales (Phase 2):
 
Start Date: January 14, 7 PM IST
 
Where to Buy Tickets:
 
Visit: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/
 or purchase directly from BookMyShow
 
Entry Price:
 
India: ₹100 (for select matches)
 
Sri Lanka: LKR 1000 (for select matches)
 
Tournament Dates:
 
Start: February 7, 2026
 
End: March 8, 2026
 
Hosts:
 
India and Sri Lanka
 
Opening Match:
 
Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo
 
India’s First Match:
 
India vs USA in Mumbai
 
Tickets for Semi-finals and Final:
 
Details: To be announced later
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

Virat Kohli dethrones Rohit to reclaim No. 1 ODI batter ranking after 2021

WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Rajkot pitch report, key stadium stats

Topics :Cricket NewsICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story