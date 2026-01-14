ICC to launch second phase of T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales at 7 PM today

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched the second phase of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This follows the first phase, which began on December 11. During the initial sale, the ICC made tickets available for 24 out of the 55 scheduled matches, offering affordable entry-level prices to enhance accessibility for fans. Tickets for matches in India were priced as low as INR 100, while games in Sri Lanka were priced at LKR 1000.

Exclusions in the First Phase

The first batch of ticket sales did not include tickets for India’s three group-stage matches against Pakistan, the USA, and Namibia, nor did it cover the Super 8 matches. These high-demand fixtures were excluded from the initial release, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the next phase.

Second Phase of Ticket Sales The ICC is now preparing to release the remaining tickets, which will become available online today at exactly 7 PM IST and SLST. Fans eager to attend the tournament can now purchase tickets for the remaining matches, including those that were previously unavailable. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Essential Information Ticket Sales (Phase 2): Start Date: January 14, 7 PM IST Where to Buy Tickets: Visit: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/ or purchase directly from BookMyShow