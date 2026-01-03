Controversy erupts as J&K cricketer wears helmet with Palestinian flag

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a preliminary investigation after a local cricketer was allegedly seen wearing a helmet bearing the Palestinian flag during a cricket match in Jammu. The incident reportedly took place during a local tournament earlier this week.

Incident Reported During Local Tournament

According to official sources, the player, identified as Furqan Ul Haq from South Kashmir, was participating in a match at K C Door, Muthi, located on the outskirts of Jammu city. He had reportedly come out to bat during the fourth over of the game when visuals showed him wearing a helmet with the Palestinian flag printed on it.

The matter came to light after a video clip began circulating widely on social media platforms. The footage allegedly shows Furqan, son of Tajamul Hussain Bhat and a resident of Tangipuna in Pulwama district, displaying the symbol on his protective gear while playing in the match. Police Summon Player and Organiser Following the circulation of the video, the police took cognisance of the issue and initiated an initial inquiry. Sources confirmed that both the cricketer and the organiser of the tournament, Sajid Bhat, also a resident of Kashmir, were called to Domana police station for questioning.